Towns in Pennsylvania With the Worst Poverty

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Pennsylvania, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Pennsylvania, 11.8% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Pennsylvania with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 20.8% to 35.9%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $73,170.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.4% jobless rate across Pennsylvania.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 33.8% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Pottsville

Poverty rate: 20.8%

20.8% Median household income: $46,081

$46,081 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%

9.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.5%

19.5% Population: 13,386

34. Collingdale

Poverty rate: 21.5%

21.5% Median household income: $49,819

$49,819 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7%

13.7% Population: 8,865

33. Butler

Poverty rate: 21.7%

21.7% Median household income: $39,546

$39,546 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.4%

9.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.3%

22.3% Population: 13,387

32. Wilkes-Barre

Poverty rate: 21.7%

21.7% Median household income: $46,597

$46,597 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%

18.6% Population: 44,123

31. Wilkinsburg

Poverty rate: 23.0%

23.0% Median household income: $46,013

$46,013 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.1%

38.1% Population: 14,340

30. Clairton

Poverty rate: 23.1%

23.1% Median household income: $41,301

$41,301 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.6%

10.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6%

19.6% Population: 6,182

29. Lebanon

Poverty rate: 23.3%

23.3% Median household income: $47,160

$47,160 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.0%

10.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.5%

12.5% Population: 26,679

28. Tamaqua

Poverty rate: 23.5%

23.5% Median household income: $48,920

$48,920 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7%

13.7% Population: 6,911

27. Aliquippa

Poverty rate: 23.5%

23.5% Median household income: $42,601

$42,601 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.2%

19.2% Population: 9,198

26. Titusville

Poverty rate: 23.7%

23.7% Median household income: $36,071

$36,071 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.7%

7.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0%

17.0% Population: 5,262

25. Carbondale

Poverty rate: 24.1%

24.1% Median household income: $52,681

$52,681 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.8%

18.8% Population: 8,818

24. Jeannette

Poverty rate: 24.3%

24.3% Median household income: $47,801

$47,801 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%

7.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.8%

18.8% Population: 8,790

23. Coatesville

Poverty rate: 24.3%

24.3% Median household income: $55,989

$55,989 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%

15.3% Population: 13,316

22. York

Poverty rate: 24.5%

24.5% Median household income: $42,351

$42,351 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.0%

12.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.1%

16.1% Population: 44,782

21. Lock Haven

Poverty rate: 25.1%

25.1% Median household income: $42,930

$42,930 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%

7.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.8%

22.8% Population: 8,422

20. Williamsport

Poverty rate: 25.4%

25.4% Median household income: $48,388

$48,388 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.9%

26.9% Population: 27,755

19. Corry

Poverty rate: 25.5%

25.5% Median household income: $44,138

$44,138 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.5%

10.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.8%

20.8% Population: 6,209

18. Hazleton

Poverty rate: 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $39,362

$39,362 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%

6.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.2%

11.2% Population: 29,671

17. Duquesne

Poverty rate: 25.8%

25.8% Median household income: $40,969

$40,969 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.8%

7.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.6%

10.6% Population: 5,241

16. West Hazleton

Poverty rate: 26.3%

26.3% Median household income: $46,856

$46,856 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.2%

17.2% Population: 5,130

15. New Castle

Poverty rate: 26.4%

26.4% Median household income: $39,948

$39,948 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 15.6%

15.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.5%

16.5% Population: 21,863

14. Beaver Falls

Poverty rate: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income: $39,194

$39,194 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%

18.0% Population: 8,934

13. Sharon Hill

Poverty rate: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income: $66,378

$66,378 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 17.7%

17.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.6%

26.6% Population: 5,976

12. Vandergrift

Poverty rate: 27.3%

27.3% Median household income: $47,530

$47,530 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.2%

10.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.6%

16.6% Population: 5,051

11. Pittston

Poverty rate: 27.7%

27.7% Median household income: $44,863

$44,863 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%

6.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.7%

19.7% Population: 7,601

10. Uniontown

Poverty rate: 27.7%

27.7% Median household income: $37,886

$37,886 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.7%

12.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%

19.4% Population: 9,913

9. Turtle Creek

Poverty rate: 27.9%

27.9% Median household income: $42,344

$42,344 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.5%

14.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2%

12.2% Population: 5,087

8. Chester

Poverty rate: 28.3%

28.3% Median household income: $39,193

$39,193 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 15.9%

15.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6%

13.6% Population: 33,048

7. Bradford

Poverty rate: 28.3%

28.3% Median household income: $47,917

$47,917 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%

18.6% Population: 7,847

6. McKeesport

Poverty rate: 28.9%

28.9% Median household income: $31,635

$31,635 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.8%

7.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%

13.3% Population: 17,749

5. Lewistown

Poverty rate: 31.1%

31.1% Median household income: $36,166

$36,166 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%

7.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.7%

11.7% Population: 8,522

4. McKees Rocks

Poverty rate: 32.6%

32.6% Median household income: $33,958

$33,958 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 15.5%

15.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.4%

18.4% Population: 5,893

3. Johnstown

Poverty rate: 32.9%

32.9% Median household income: $33,466

$33,466 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%

7.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.8%

13.8% Population: 18,429

2. Darby

Poverty rate: 33.8%

33.8% Median household income: $45,511

$45,511 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.9%

13.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.2%

17.2% Population: 10,682

1. Shamokin

Poverty rate: 35.9%

35.9% Median household income: $32,753

$32,753 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.7%

8.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%

14.1% Population: 6,915

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Shamokin, Pennsylvania 35.9 32,753 8.7 14.1 6,915 2 Darby, Pennsylvania 33.8 45,511 13.9 17.2 10,682 3 Johnstown, Pennsylvania 32.9 33,466 7.1 13.8 18,429 4 McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania 32.6 33,958 15.5 18.4 5,893 5 Lewistown, Pennsylvania 31.1 36,166 7.3 11.7 8,522 6 McKeesport, Pennsylvania 28.9 31,635 7.8 13.3 17,749 7 Bradford, Pennsylvania 28.3 47,917 5.3 18.6 7,847 8 Chester, Pennsylvania 28.3 39,193 15.9 13.6 33,048 9 Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania 27.9 42,344 14.5 12.2 5,087 10 Uniontown, Pennsylvania 27.7 37,886 12.7 19.4 9,913 11 Pittston, Pennsylvania 27.7 44,863 6.8 19.7 7,601 12 Vandergrift, Pennsylvania 27.3 47,530 10.2 16.6 5,051 13 Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania 26.8 66,378 17.7 26.6 5,976 14 Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania 26.8 39,194 11.5 18.0 8,934 15 New Castle, Pennsylvania 26.4 39,948 15.6 16.5 21,863 16 West Hazleton, Pennsylvania 26.3 46,856 5.6 17.2 5,130 17 Duquesne, Pennsylvania 25.8 40,969 7.8 10.6 5,241 18 Hazleton, Pennsylvania 25.7 39,362 6.9 11.2 29,671 19 Corry, Pennsylvania 25.5 44,138 10.5 20.8 6,209 20 Williamsport, Pennsylvania 25.4 48,388 6.5 26.9 27,755 21 Lock Haven, Pennsylvania 25.1 42,930 7.3 22.8 8,422 22 York, Pennsylvania 24.5 42,351 12.0 16.1 44,782 23 Coatesville, Pennsylvania 24.3 55,989 8.3 15.3 13,316 24 Jeannette, Pennsylvania 24.3 47,801 7.9 18.8 8,790 25 Carbondale, Pennsylvania 24.1 52,681 6.5 18.8 8,818 26 Titusville, Pennsylvania 23.7 36,071 7.7 17.0 5,262 27 Aliquippa, Pennsylvania 23.5 42,601 8.4 19.2 9,198 28 Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 23.5 48,920 5.3 13.7 6,911 29 Lebanon, Pennsylvania 23.3 47,160 10.0 12.5 26,679 30 Clairton, Pennsylvania 23.1 41,301 10.6 19.6 6,182 31 Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania 23.0 46,013 8.5 38.1 14,340 32 Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 21.7 46,597 8.4 18.6 44,123 33 Butler, Pennsylvania 21.7 39,546 9.4 22.3 13,387 34 Collingdale, Pennsylvania 21.5 49,819 8.6 13.7 8,865 35 Pottsville, Pennsylvania 20.8 46,081 9.5 19.5 13,386

