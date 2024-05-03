Towns in Arizona With the Worst Poverty dszc / E+ via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Arizona, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Arizona, 13.1% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Arizona with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 32 places on this list, poverty rates range from 13.4% to over 30%, and in nearly all of them, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $72,581.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.3% jobless rate across Arizona.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is below the 31.8% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

32. El Mirage

Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Median household income: $72,134

$72,134 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%

15.3% Population: 35,652

31. Kingman

Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Median household income: $56,360

$56,360 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.0%

20.0% Population: 33,052

30. Arizona City

Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Median household income: $50,218

$50,218 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.5%

10.5% Population: 8,541

29. Wickenburg

Poverty rate: 14.2%

14.2% Median household income: $63,301

$63,301 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.0%

1.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.5%

29.5% Population: 7,600

28. Fort Mohave

Poverty rate: 14.3%

14.3% Median household income: $66,702

$66,702 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8%

10.8% Population: 16,038

27. Safford

Poverty rate: 14.6%

14.6% Median household income: $64,860

$64,860 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.8%

17.8% Population: 10,112

26. Thatcher

Poverty rate: 14.7%

14.7% Median household income: $71,591

$71,591 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.6%

17.6% Population: 5,281

25. Valencia West

Poverty rate: 14.8%

14.8% Median household income: $77,969

$77,969 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%

16.9% Population: 13,692

24. Drexel Heights

Poverty rate: 15.9%

15.9% Median household income: $72,567

$72,567 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%

15.3% Population: 30,254

23. Picture Rocks

Poverty rate: 16.1%

16.1% Median household income: $57,376

$57,376 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2%

14.2% Population: 9,258

22. Rio Rico

Poverty rate: 16.5%

16.5% Median household income: $62,537

$62,537 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.7%

23.7% Population: 21,447

21. Somerton

Poverty rate: 16.8%

16.8% Median household income: $64,180

$64,180 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%

6.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.2%

17.2% Population: 14,278

20. Globe

Poverty rate: 17.5%

17.5% Median household income: $64,516

$64,516 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%

18.0% Population: 7,230

19. Eloy

Poverty rate: 18.9%

18.9% Median household income: $57,364

$57,364 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%

8.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.0%

10.0% Population: 16,075

18. Bullhead City

Poverty rate: 18.9%

18.9% Median household income: $47,129

$47,129 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.0%

10.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.1%

12.1% Population: 41,593

17. Snowflake

Poverty rate: 19.0%

19.0% Median household income: $71,029

$71,029 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.7%

7.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.9%

23.9% Population: 6,192

16. Avra Valley

Poverty rate: 20.3%

20.3% Median household income: $51,415

$51,415 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%

9.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1%

11.1% Population: 6,281

15. Cottonwood

Poverty rate: 20.5%

20.5% Median household income: $43,273

$43,273 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.1%

25.1% Population: 12,314

14. Coolidge

Poverty rate: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $60,682

$60,682 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 18.0%

18.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.0%

14.0% Population: 14,175

13. New Kingman-Butler

Poverty rate: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $42,541

$42,541 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.8%

5.8% Population: 13,247

12. Tolleson

Poverty rate: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $47,875

$47,875 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.4%

6.4% Population: 7,221

11. Flowing Wells

Poverty rate: 22.3%

22.3% Median household income: $37,092

$37,092 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.5%

13.5% Population: 17,188

10. Golden Valley

Poverty rate: 22.7%

22.7% Median household income: $45,427

$45,427 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%

7.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.0%

5.0% Population: 7,900

9. Tuba City

Poverty rate: 22.8%

22.8% Median household income: $62,136

$62,136 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.4%

10.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.4%

20.4% Population: 8,372

8. Camp Verde

Poverty rate: 23.0%

23.0% Median household income: $50,247

$50,247 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%

19.4% Population: 12,132

7. Guadalupe

Poverty rate: 23.3%

23.3% Median household income: $56,423

$56,423 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.5%

11.5% Population: 5,335

6. San Luis

Poverty rate: 24.9%

24.9% Median household income: $46,747

$46,747 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.1%

10.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.8%

8.8% Population: 35,189

5. Nogales

Poverty rate: 27.7%

27.7% Median household income: $36,682

$36,682 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.1%

13.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.1%

17.1% Population: 19,761

4. Douglas

Poverty rate: 29.1%

29.1% Median household income: $41,594

$41,594 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.0%

12.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%

10.9% Population: 16,301

3. Kayenta

Poverty rate: 29.6%

29.6% Median household income: $54,051

$54,051 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%

7.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6%

13.6% Population: 5,366

2. Winslow

Poverty rate: 31.6%

31.6% Median household income: $43,918

$43,918 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.6%

9.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.5%

8.5% Population: 8,943

1. Summit

Poverty rate: 31.8%

31.8% Median household income: $42,133

$42,133 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 27.8%

27.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 5,022

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Summit, Arizona 31.8 42,133 27.8 3.9 5,022 2 Winslow, Arizona 31.6 43,918 9.6 8.5 8,943 3 Kayenta, Arizona 29.6 54,051 7.3 13.6 5,366 4 Douglas, Arizona 29.1 41,594 12.0 10.9 16,301 5 Nogales, Arizona 27.7 36,682 13.1 17.1 19,761 6 San Luis, Arizona 24.9 46,747 10.1 8.8 35,189 7 Guadalupe, Arizona 23.3 56,423 4.5 11.5 5,335 8 Camp Verde, Arizona 23.0 50,247 5.4 19.4 12,132 9 Tuba City, Arizona 22.8 62,136 10.4 20.4 8,372 10 Golden Valley, Arizona 22.7 45,427 7.2 5.0 7,900 11 Flowing Wells, Arizona 22.3 37,092 10.4 13.5 17,188 12 Tolleson, Arizona 22.0 47,875 2.4 6.4 7,221 13 New Kingman-Butler, Arizona 21.8 42,541 3.4 5.8 13,247 14 Coolidge, Arizona 21.6 60,682 18.0 14.0 14,175 15 Cottonwood, Arizona 20.5 43,273 2.8 25.1 12,314 16 Avra Valley, Arizona 20.3 51,415 9.3 11.1 6,281 17 Snowflake, Arizona 19.0 71,029 7.7 23.9 6,192 18 Bullhead City, Arizona 18.9 47,129 10.0 12.1 41,593 19 Eloy, Arizona 18.9 57,364 8.2 10.0 16,075 20 Globe, Arizona 17.5 64,516 3.1 18.0 7,230 21 Somerton, Arizona 16.8 64,180 6.0 17.2 14,278 22 Rio Rico, Arizona 16.5 62,537 7.6 23.7 21,447 23 Picture Rocks, Arizona 16.1 57,376 3.5 14.2 9,258 24 Drexel Heights, Arizona 15.9 72,567 4.6 15.3 30,254 25 Valencia West, Arizona 14.8 77,969 3.2 16.9 13,692 26 Thatcher, Arizona 14.7 71,591 5.6 17.6 5,281 27 Safford, Arizona 14.6 64,860 5.2 17.8 10,112 28 Fort Mohave, Arizona 14.3 66,702 9.7 10.8 16,038 29 Wickenburg, Arizona 14.2 63,301 1.0 29.5 7,600 30 Arizona City, Arizona 13.4 50,218 3.9 10.5 8,541 31 Kingman, Arizona 13.4 56,360 6.2 20.0 33,052 32 El Mirage, Arizona 13.4 72,134 5.8 15.3 35,652

