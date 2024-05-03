Towns in Arizona With the Worst Poverty

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.
The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.
In most of the country, including Arizona, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Arizona, 13.1% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.
Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Arizona with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.
Among the 32 places on this list, poverty rates range from 13.4% to over 30%, and in nearly all of them, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $72,581.
Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.3% jobless rate across Arizona.
Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is below the 31.8% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.
Why It Matters
The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.
32. El Mirage
- Poverty rate: 13.4%
- Median household income: $72,134
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%
- Population: 35,652
31. Kingman
- Poverty rate: 13.4%
- Median household income: $56,360
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.0%
- Population: 33,052
30. Arizona City
- Poverty rate: 13.4%
- Median household income: $50,218
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.5%
- Population: 8,541
29. Wickenburg
- Poverty rate: 14.2%
- Median household income: $63,301
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.5%
- Population: 7,600
28. Fort Mohave
- Poverty rate: 14.3%
- Median household income: $66,702
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8%
- Population: 16,038
27. Safford
- Poverty rate: 14.6%
- Median household income: $64,860
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.8%
- Population: 10,112
26. Thatcher
- Poverty rate: 14.7%
- Median household income: $71,591
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.6%
- Population: 5,281
25. Valencia West
- Poverty rate: 14.8%
- Median household income: $77,969
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%
- Population: 13,692
24. Drexel Heights
- Poverty rate: 15.9%
- Median household income: $72,567
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.3%
- Population: 30,254
23. Picture Rocks
- Poverty rate: 16.1%
- Median household income: $57,376
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2%
- Population: 9,258
22. Rio Rico
- Poverty rate: 16.5%
- Median household income: $62,537
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.7%
- Population: 21,447
21. Somerton
- Poverty rate: 16.8%
- Median household income: $64,180
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.2%
- Population: 14,278
20. Globe
- Poverty rate: 17.5%
- Median household income: $64,516
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%
- Population: 7,230
19. Eloy
- Poverty rate: 18.9%
- Median household income: $57,364
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.0%
- Population: 16,075
18. Bullhead City
- Poverty rate: 18.9%
- Median household income: $47,129
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.1%
- Population: 41,593
17. Snowflake
- Poverty rate: 19.0%
- Median household income: $71,029
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.9%
- Population: 6,192
16. Avra Valley
- Poverty rate: 20.3%
- Median household income: $51,415
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1%
- Population: 6,281
15. Cottonwood
- Poverty rate: 20.5%
- Median household income: $43,273
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.1%
- Population: 12,314
14. Coolidge
- Poverty rate: 21.6%
- Median household income: $60,682
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 18.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.0%
- Population: 14,175
13. New Kingman-Butler
- Poverty rate: 21.8%
- Median household income: $42,541
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.8%
- Population: 13,247
12. Tolleson
- Poverty rate: 22.0%
- Median household income: $47,875
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.4%
- Population: 7,221
11. Flowing Wells
- Poverty rate: 22.3%
- Median household income: $37,092
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.5%
- Population: 17,188
10. Golden Valley
- Poverty rate: 22.7%
- Median household income: $45,427
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.0%
- Population: 7,900
9. Tuba City
- Poverty rate: 22.8%
- Median household income: $62,136
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.4%
- Population: 8,372
8. Camp Verde
- Poverty rate: 23.0%
- Median household income: $50,247
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%
- Population: 12,132
7. Guadalupe
- Poverty rate: 23.3%
- Median household income: $56,423
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.5%
- Population: 5,335
6. San Luis
- Poverty rate: 24.9%
- Median household income: $46,747
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.8%
- Population: 35,189
5. Nogales
- Poverty rate: 27.7%
- Median household income: $36,682
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.1%
- Population: 19,761
4. Douglas
- Poverty rate: 29.1%
- Median household income: $41,594
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9%
- Population: 16,301
3. Kayenta
- Poverty rate: 29.6%
- Median household income: $54,051
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6%
- Population: 5,366
2. Winslow
- Poverty rate: 31.6%
- Median household income: $43,918
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.5%
- Population: 8,943
1. Summit
- Poverty rate: 31.8%
- Median household income: $42,133
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 27.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.9%
- Population: 5,022
|Rank
|Place
|Poverty rate (%)
|Median household income ($)
|Unemployment rate (%)
|Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%)
|Total population
|1
|Summit, Arizona
|31.8
|42,133
|27.8
|3.9
|5,022
|2
|Winslow, Arizona
|31.6
|43,918
|9.6
|8.5
|8,943
|3
|Kayenta, Arizona
|29.6
|54,051
|7.3
|13.6
|5,366
|4
|Douglas, Arizona
|29.1
|41,594
|12.0
|10.9
|16,301
|5
|Nogales, Arizona
|27.7
|36,682
|13.1
|17.1
|19,761
|6
|San Luis, Arizona
|24.9
|46,747
|10.1
|8.8
|35,189
|7
|Guadalupe, Arizona
|23.3
|56,423
|4.5
|11.5
|5,335
|8
|Camp Verde, Arizona
|23.0
|50,247
|5.4
|19.4
|12,132
|9
|Tuba City, Arizona
|22.8
|62,136
|10.4
|20.4
|8,372
|10
|Golden Valley, Arizona
|22.7
|45,427
|7.2
|5.0
|7,900
|11
|Flowing Wells, Arizona
|22.3
|37,092
|10.4
|13.5
|17,188
|12
|Tolleson, Arizona
|22.0
|47,875
|2.4
|6.4
|7,221
|13
|New Kingman-Butler, Arizona
|21.8
|42,541
|3.4
|5.8
|13,247
|14
|Coolidge, Arizona
|21.6
|60,682
|18.0
|14.0
|14,175
|15
|Cottonwood, Arizona
|20.5
|43,273
|2.8
|25.1
|12,314
|16
|Avra Valley, Arizona
|20.3
|51,415
|9.3
|11.1
|6,281
|17
|Snowflake, Arizona
|19.0
|71,029
|7.7
|23.9
|6,192
|18
|Bullhead City, Arizona
|18.9
|47,129
|10.0
|12.1
|41,593
|19
|Eloy, Arizona
|18.9
|57,364
|8.2
|10.0
|16,075
|20
|Globe, Arizona
|17.5
|64,516
|3.1
|18.0
|7,230
|21
|Somerton, Arizona
|16.8
|64,180
|6.0
|17.2
|14,278
|22
|Rio Rico, Arizona
|16.5
|62,537
|7.6
|23.7
|21,447
|23
|Picture Rocks, Arizona
|16.1
|57,376
|3.5
|14.2
|9,258
|24
|Drexel Heights, Arizona
|15.9
|72,567
|4.6
|15.3
|30,254
|25
|Valencia West, Arizona
|14.8
|77,969
|3.2
|16.9
|13,692
|26
|Thatcher, Arizona
|14.7
|71,591
|5.6
|17.6
|5,281
|27
|Safford, Arizona
|14.6
|64,860
|5.2
|17.8
|10,112
|28
|Fort Mohave, Arizona
|14.3
|66,702
|9.7
|10.8
|16,038
|29
|Wickenburg, Arizona
|14.2
|63,301
|1.0
|29.5
|7,600
|30
|Arizona City, Arizona
|13.4
|50,218
|3.9
|10.5
|8,541
|31
|Kingman, Arizona
|13.4
|56,360
|6.2
|20.0
|33,052
|32
|El Mirage, Arizona
|13.4
|72,134
|5.8
|15.3
|35,652
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Start Here
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Orare you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.