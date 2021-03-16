Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/16

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 16, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 490,800 shares of Yeahka, Buy 378,647 shares of LendingClub, & Sell 172,785 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 214,492 shares of Ionis Pharma & Buy 155,191 shares of Butterfly Network.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 54,569 shares of Twilio, Buy 143,981 shares of Teradyne, & Buy 25,824 shares of Berkeley Lights.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 349,200 shares of Vuzix &Sell 9,500 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 46,550 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 173,200 shares of Peloton, Buy 74,200 shares of Unity Software, & Sell 28,169 shares of Netflix.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 490,800 ARKF Buy LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 378,647 ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 107,280 ARKF Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 16,986 ARKF Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 172,785 ARKF Sell VRSK VERISK ANALYTICS INC 15,621 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 33,911 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 214,492 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 155,191 ARKG Sell HIMS HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC 4 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 9,008 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 54,569 ARKK Buy TER TERADYNE INC 143,981 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 25,824 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 349,200 ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 2,377 ARKQ Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 1 ARKQ Sell ROK ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 2 ARKQ Sell KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 9,500 ARKQ Sell FLIR FLIR SYSTEMS INC 7 ARKQ Sell AAPL APPLE INC 5 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 46,550 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 173,200 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 74,200 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 28,169 ARKW Sell OKTA OKTA INC 99,882

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.