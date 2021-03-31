Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/31

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 31, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 141,876 shares of JD.com, Buy 57,877 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 18,184 shares of Shopify, & Sell 161,846 shares of PayPal.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 621,228 shares of Butterfly Network, Buy 32,667 shares of Accolade, & Sell 102,526 shares of Syros Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,660 shares of Fate Therapeutics & Sell 66,500 shares of PayPal.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS TODAY

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 101,999 shares of Agora.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 141,876 ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 57,877 ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 20,091 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 18,184 ARKF Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 161,846 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 18,639 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 10,200 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 621,228 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 700 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 32,667 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 99,100 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 102,526 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,660 ARKK Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 66,500 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 101,999

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.