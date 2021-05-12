Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys For 5/12

ARK investors got crushed again on Wednesday after the market sold off again. ARKF and ARKW saw the worst of it with the ETFs down 4.0%, while ARKG performed the best—if you can say that—down closer to 2.5%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 12, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 47,200 shares of Coinbase.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 318,708 shares of Zymergen, Buy 373,232 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 572,104 shares of Adaptive Bio, & Buy 160,209 shares of Berkeley Lights.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 2,067,489 shares of Palantir, Buy 441,784 shares of Skillz, Buy 437,794 shares of TuSimple, Buy 452,000 shares of Unity Software, Buy 477,872 shares of UiPath, & Buy 466,419 shares of DraftKings.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 101,775 shares of UiPath.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 52,885 shares of Roku.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 64,002 shares of Iridium, Buy 40,700 shares of Kratos, & Buy 36,300 shares of the Printing ETF.
Check out all the Buys here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|47,200
|ARKG
|Buy
|ZY
|ZYMERGEN INC
|318,708
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|57,509
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|373,232
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|9,894
|ARKG
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|43,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|24,606
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|130,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|42,972
|ARKG
|Buy
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|572,104
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|45,200
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|160,209
|ARKG
|Buy
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC
|185,517
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|2,067,489
|ARKK
|Buy
|SKLZ
|SKILLZ INC
|441,784
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|437,794
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|65,455
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|452,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|Z
|ZILLOW GROUP INC
|138,740
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|70,690
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|477,872
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|62,002
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|466,419
|ARKK
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|322,080
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|101,775
|ARKW
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|52,885
|ARKX
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|64,002
|ARKX
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|40,700
|ARKX
|Buy
|PRNT
|THE 3D PRINTING ETF
|36,300
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.