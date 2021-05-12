Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys For 5/12

ARK investors got crushed again on Wednesday after the market sold off again. ARKF and ARKW saw the worst of it with the ETFs down 4.0%, while ARKG performed the best—if you can say that—down closer to 2.5%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 12, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 47,200 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 318,708 shares of Zymergen, Buy 373,232 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 572,104 shares of Adaptive Bio, & Buy 160,209 shares of Berkeley Lights.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 2,067,489 shares of Palantir, Buy 441,784 shares of Skillz, Buy 437,794 shares of TuSimple, Buy 452,000 shares of Unity Software, Buy 477,872 shares of UiPath, & Buy 466,419 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 101,775 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 52,885 shares of Roku.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 64,002 shares of Iridium, Buy 40,700 shares of Kratos, & Buy 36,300 shares of the Printing ETF.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 47,200 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 318,708 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 57,509 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 373,232 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 9,894 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 43,000 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 24,606 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 130,900 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 42,972 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 572,104 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 45,200 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 160,209 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 185,517 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,067,489 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 441,784 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 437,794 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 65,455 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 452,000 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 138,740 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 70,690 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 477,872 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 62,002 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 466,419 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 322,080 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 101,775 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 52,885 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 64,002 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 40,700 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 36,300

