Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 130,000 Shares of Roblox

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought over 130,000 shares of Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 134,250 shares of Roblox. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $1.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 74% in the past year.
Here’s a look at all the other Buys across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|37,200
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|18,755
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|1,314,983
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|23,743
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|51,095
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|60,000
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|41,896
|ARKW
|RBLX
|ROBLOX CORP
|134,250
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|32,080
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.