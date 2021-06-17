Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 130,000 Shares of Roblox

Chris Lange
June 17, 2021 9:15 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought over 130,000 shares of Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is still up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 134,250 shares of Roblox. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $1.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 74% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all the other Buys across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF JD JD.COM INC 37,200
ARKG SEER SEER INC 18,755
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,314,983
ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 23,743
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 51,095
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 60,000
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 41,896
ARKW RBLX ROBLOX CORP 134,250
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 32,080


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
