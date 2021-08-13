Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/13

The broad markets moved higher to close out the week with both the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 eking out all-time highs despite weak consumer sentiment numbers. Although markets hit record highs, ARK funds closed out the week on a negative note ARKF performed the best out of the group, down 0.6% on the day, while ARKQ underperformed the rest of the group, down 2.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 10,996 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 13,452 shares of Beam Therapeutics, Buy 96,945 shares of Zymergen, & Buy 1,816,927 shares of Sema4 Holdings.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 70,152 shares of Berkeley Lights, Buy 611,979 shares of TuSimple, Buy 955,467 shares of Signify Health, & Buy 1,156,048 shares of Palantir.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 134,857 shares of Markforged & Buy 96,473 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 38,882 shares of Liveperson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 10,996 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 13,452 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 96,945 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 1,816,927 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 70,152 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 611,979 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 955,467 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,156,048 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 4,711 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 134,857 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 96,473 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 38,882

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.