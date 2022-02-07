Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 2/7

Monday evening’s futures inched higher after a fairly choppy regular trading session. ARK Funds had a mixed showing on the day as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 1.3% gain on the day, while ARKK did the worst, down 0.4%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on February 7, 2022. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 303,942 shares of Nu Holdings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 11,408 shares of Somalogic, 34,100 shares of Personalis, & 18,074 shares of Burning Rock Biotech.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 25,480 shares of Twilio, 23,992 shares of Tesla, 492,517 shares of Sea, & 729,695 shares of Roblox.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 466,793 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here are the notable purchases in the fund: 49,349 shares of Sea.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. Notable trades in the fund: 4,989 shares of Honeywell & 76,489 shares of Markforged.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy NU NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISLANDS 303,942 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 11,408 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 34,100 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 15,369 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 2,850 ARKG Buy BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD 18,074 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 25,480 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 23,992 ARKK Buy SE SEA LTD 492,517 ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 729,695 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 2,176 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 466,793 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 49,349 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 432 ARKX Buy HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 4,989 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 76,489

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.