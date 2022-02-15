Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 2/15

Markets bounced back on Tuesday after it was reported that Russian troops were pulling back from the Ukraine border. ARK Funds had a fairly strong showing as well. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with a 5.5% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 3.2%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on February 15, 2022.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here is a notable buy in this fund: Buy 278,000 shares of Concord Acquisition.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $5.1 billion. Here are a couple notable sales in this fund: Sell 78,156 shares of Aquabounty Technology & Sell 14,708 shares of Cellectis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $16.2 billion. Here are the notable purchases in this fund: Buy 34,894 shares of TuSimple & Buy 27,610 shares of 2U.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in the fund: Buy 3,532 shares of 2U, Buy 37,806 shares of TuSimple, & Buy 20,310 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.8 billion. Here is a notable buy in this fund: Buy 5,869 shares of 2U.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $468.9 million. A notable purchase in this fund: Buy 4,739 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 278,000 ARKG Sell AQB AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC 89,156 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 14,708 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 34,894 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 27,610 ARKQ Buy TWOU 2U INC 3,532 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 37,806 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 20,310 ARKW Buy TWOU 2U INC 5,869 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 4,739

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.