Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, October 24, 2022

Upgrades:
- Bridgestone (BRDCY) upgraded to Conviction Buy from Buy at Goldman
- Gruma S.A.B. de CV (GPAGF) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan
- Indivior (INVVY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
Downgrades:
- Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
- Corus Entertainment (CJREF) downgraded to Speculative Buy from Buy at Canaccord Genuity
- Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $3
Others:
- CECO Environ. (CECE) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $17
- Core Scientific (CORZ) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson
- Jacobs Engineering (J) placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
- LINKBANCORP (LNKB) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $9
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
- Planet Labs (PL) assumed with a Buy at Westpark Capital; tgt $9
- Prologis (PLD) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $140
- Vipshop (VIPS) initiated with a Buy at China Merchant
- Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) initiated with a Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $2.50
