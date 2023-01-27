Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 27

Upgrades:

> AENA (ANNSF) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

> Chewy (CHWY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $55

> Las Vegas Sands (LVS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $68

> Plexus (PLXS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $116

> Premier (PINC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $38

> Take-Two (TTWO) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $140

> Vir Biotechnology (VIR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $30

Downgrades:

> Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $17

> CBRE Group (CBRE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $88

> Confluent (CFLT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $24

> Datadog (DDOG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Northrop Grumman (NOC) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Playtika (PLTK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $11

> Polaris Industries (PII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $112

> Ralph Lauren (RL) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $100

> Steel Dynamics (STLD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $118

> Teradyne (TER) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $102

> Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $4

Others:

> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $95

> Alerus Financial (ALRS) assumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> CBRE Group (CBRE) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $100

> Electronic Arts (EA) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush

> InterDigital (IDCC) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $200

> Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $209

> Nintendo (NTDOY) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush

> Prothena (PRTA) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $94

> Rain Oncology (RAIN) placed on 90-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Standex International (SXI) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $150

> Take-Two (TTWO) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush