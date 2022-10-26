Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Upgrades:

>Agilysys (AGYS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $65

> Canopy Growth (CGC) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Canaccord Genuity

> Humana (HUM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $576

> Pentair (PNR) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $42

> Range Resources (RRC) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $38

> Shaw Comms (SJR) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank

> Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale

Downgrades:

> Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Societe Generale

> First Foundation (FFWM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $18

> Fresenius Medical (FMS) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Myovant Sciences (MYOV) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI

Others:

> Abbott Labs (ABT) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $105

> Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann; tgt $15

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $100

> Match Group (MTCH) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $60

> Permian Resources (PR) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12

> Roblox (RBLX) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $55

> Roblox (RBLX) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $54

> Teleflex (TFX) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $220

