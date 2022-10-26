Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
>Agilysys (AGYS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $65
> Canopy Growth (CGC) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Canaccord Genuity
> Humana (HUM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $576
> Pentair (PNR) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $42
> Range Resources (RRC) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $38
> Shaw Comms (SJR) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank
> Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale
Downgrades:
> Adidas AG (ADDYY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Societe Generale
> First Foundation (FFWM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $18
> Fresenius Medical (FMS) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Myovant Sciences (MYOV) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI
Others:
> Abbott Labs (ABT) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $105
> Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann; tgt $15
> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $100
> Match Group (MTCH) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $60
> Permian Resources (PR) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12
> Roblox (RBLX) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $55
> Roblox (RBLX) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $54
> Teleflex (TFX) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $220
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
