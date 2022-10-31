First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, October 31, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt raised to $110

> Cullen/Frost (CFR) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $160

> ABB Ltd (ABB) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman

> Advanced Micro (AMD) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt lowered to $60

> Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Aon (AON) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $13

> Business First Bancshares (BFST) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $28

