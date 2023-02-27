First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 27

Upgrades:

> Baozun (BZUN) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at CLSA; tgt raised to $7

> Nomad Foods (NOMD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $21

> Omnicell (OMCL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $68

> Pulmonx (LUNG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $15

> State Street (STT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $98

> Union Pacific (UNP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $241

Downgrades:

> ACM Research (ACMR) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $8

> Best Buy (BBY) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt lowered to $83

> Coursera (COUR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $12

> FEMSA (FMX) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Bradesco BBI; tgt raised to $100

> Open Lending (LPRO) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $9

> Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Village Farms (VFF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $2.50

Others:

> Intuitive Machines (LUNR) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $35

> MVB Financial (MVBF) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $35