First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, February 27

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Baozun (BZUN) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at CLSA; tgt raised to $7
> Nomad Foods (NOMD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $21
> Omnicell (OMCL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $68
> Pulmonx (LUNG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $15
> State Street (STT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $98
> Union Pacific (UNP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $241
Downgrades:
> ACM Research (ACMR) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $8
> Best Buy (BBY) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt lowered to $83
> Coursera (COUR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $12
> FEMSA (FMX) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Bradesco BBI; tgt raised to $100
> Open Lending (LPRO) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $9
> Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Village Farms (VFF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $2.50
Others:
> Intuitive Machines (LUNR) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $35
> MVB Financial (MVBF) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $35
