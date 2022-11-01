Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> AnaptysBio (ANAB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $44
> Exxon Mobil (XOM) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $115
> Komatsu (KMTUY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman
> Lennox Int’l (LII) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $226
Downgrades:
> Emerson (EMR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $96
> Steven Madden (SHOO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $29
> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $20
Others:
> ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $17
> atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $18
> ATS Automation (ATSAF) assumed with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $95
> Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $40
> Chemours (CC) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $24
> COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $34
> Evolent Health (EVH) initiated with a Hold at Truist; tgt $33
> Horizon Pharma (HZNP) initiated with a Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $74
> Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $288
> Kone Oyj (KNYJY) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
> NorthWestern (NWE) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $55
> OptimizeRx (OPRX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $19
> Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $35
> SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $41
> Schindler (SHLAF) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) resumed with a Buy at Nomura
> Tronox (TROX) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $10
> Under Armour (UAA) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $8
