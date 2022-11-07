Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 7, 2022

Upgrades:

> Adidas AG (ADDYY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Societe Generale

> Church & Dwight (CHD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $78

> Galp Energia (GLPEY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman

> Ritchie Bros. (RBA) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Barrington Research

> Sea Limited (SE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $70

> STAAR Surgical (STAA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti

Downgrades:

> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale

> Catalent (CTLT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $73

> Enbridge (ENB) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Ensign Energy Svcs (ESVIF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

> Greenbrier (GBX) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $37

> Otis Worldwide (OTIS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Papa John’s (PZZA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> Swedbank AB (SWDBY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $27

> Trinity Industries (TRN) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $30

> Twin Disc (TWIN) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

Others:

> American Intl (AIG) resumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $70

> Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $7

> BlackSky Technology (BKSY) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $3

> Boston Beer Co (SAM) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $300

> LifeStance Health Group (LFST) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $7.25

> National Vision (EYE) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $45

> Natural Grocers (NGVC) initiated with a Hold at R5 Capital; tgt $13

> Planet Labs (PL) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $7

> RHEINMETALL AG (RNMBY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan

