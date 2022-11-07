Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 7, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Adidas AG (ADDYY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Societe Generale
> Church & Dwight (CHD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $78
> Galp Energia (GLPEY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman
> Ritchie Bros. (RBA) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Barrington Research
> Sea Limited (SE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $70
> STAAR Surgical (STAA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti
Downgrades:
> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
> Catalent (CTLT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $73
> Enbridge (ENB) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Ensign Energy Svcs (ESVIF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
> Greenbrier (GBX) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $37
> Otis Worldwide (OTIS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Papa John’s (PZZA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
> Swedbank AB (SWDBY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman
> Syneos Health (SYNH) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $27
> Trinity Industries (TRN) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna; tgt $30
> Twin Disc (TWIN) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
Others:
> American Intl (AIG) resumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $70
> Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $7
> BlackSky Technology (BKSY) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $3
> Boston Beer Co (SAM) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $300
> LifeStance Health Group (LFST) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $7.25
> National Vision (EYE) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $45
> Natural Grocers (NGVC) initiated with a Hold at R5 Capital; tgt $13
> Planet Labs (PL) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $7
> RHEINMETALL AG (RNMBY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan
