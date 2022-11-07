First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 7, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> ACM Research (ACMR) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $7
> Coterra Energy (CTRA) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> DoorDash (DASH) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $70
> Fluor (FLR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $40
Downgrades:
> Adient (ADNT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $36
> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $160
> Costco (COST) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $490
> Estee Lauder (EL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg; tgt lowered to $220
> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $9
> Galapagos NV (GLPG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> GATX (GATX) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna
> Huntsman (HUN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> IdaCorp (IDA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $103
Others:
> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
