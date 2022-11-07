First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 7, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> ACM Research (ACMR) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $7

> Coterra Energy (CTRA) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> DoorDash (DASH) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $70

> Fluor (FLR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $40

Downgrades:

> Adient (ADNT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $36

> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $160

> Costco (COST) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $490

> Estee Lauder (EL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg; tgt lowered to $220

> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $9

> Galapagos NV (GLPG) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> GATX (GATX) downgraded to Neutral from Positive at Susquehanna

> Huntsman (HUN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> IdaCorp (IDA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $103

Others:

> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research