Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 

Upgrades:
> Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $23
> ICON plc (ICLR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $260
> Kite Realty (KRG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $25
> NiSource (NI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $27
Downgrades:
> Amyris (AMRS) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Braskem SA (BAK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Bradesco BBI; tgt $13
> Builders FirstSource (BLDR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson
> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $59
> Porch Group (PRCH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $3
Others:
> IHS Holding Limited (IHS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $12
> Logitech Int’l SA (LOGI) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $65
> Marqeta (MQ) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $7.25
> Nu Holdings (NU) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $6.50
