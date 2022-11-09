Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $23

> ICON plc (ICLR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $260

> Kite Realty (KRG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $25

> NiSource (NI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $27

Downgrades:

> Amyris (AMRS) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Braskem SA (BAK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Bradesco BBI; tgt $13

> Builders FirstSource (BLDR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson

> Dominion Energy (D) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $59

> Porch Group (PRCH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $3

Others:

> IHS Holding Limited (IHS) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $12

> Logitech Int’l SA (LOGI) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $65

> Marqeta (MQ) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $7.25

> Nu Holdings (NU) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $6.50

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.