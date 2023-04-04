Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, April 4

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> AeroVironment (AVAV) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $130
> Auto Trader (ATDRY) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan
> Canopy Growth (CGC) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein
> Extra Space Storage (EXR) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $185
Downgrades:
> Battalion Oil Corp. (BATL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $28
> CubeSmart (CUBE) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $55
> Repsol SA (REPYY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Telenet Group (TLGHY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> World Wrestling (WWE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
Others:
> Aegon N.V. (AEG) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities
> Ascendis Pharma (ASND) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush Securities
> CSG Systems (CSGS) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $65
> Paycor (PYCR) initiated with a Mkt Perform at William Blair
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company
> Southland (SLND) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $14
