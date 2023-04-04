Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, April 4

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> AeroVironment (AVAV) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $130

> Auto Trader (ATDRY) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan

> Canopy Growth (CGC) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein

> Extra Space Storage (EXR) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $185

Downgrades:

> Battalion Oil Corp. (BATL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $28

> CubeSmart (CUBE) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $55

> Repsol SA (REPYY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Telenet Group (TLGHY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> World Wrestling (WWE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

Others:

> Aegon N.V. (AEG) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities

> Ascendis Pharma (ASND) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush Securities

> CSG Systems (CSGS) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $65

> Paycor (PYCR) initiated with a Mkt Perform at William Blair

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company

> Southland (SLND) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $14