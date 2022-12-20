Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 20

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> JELD-WEN (JELD) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $9.50
> Nevro (NVRO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $67
Downgrades:
> Cresco Labs (CRLBF) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen
> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $119
> NetApp (NTAP) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $71
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $262
> RBC Bearings (RBC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Alembic Global Advisors; tgt $217
> Spirit Airlines (SAVE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $24
> Target (TGT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $160
> Whirlpool (WHR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Yelp (YELP) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $23
Others:
> Cytokinetics (CYTK) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $60
> F&G Annuities & Life (FG) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $22
> Hain Celestial (HAIN) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $17
> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $10
> Performant Financial (PFMT) assumed with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $8
> Rivian Automotive (RIVN) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $22
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $18
> Tapestry (TPR) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $44
> TechTarget (TTGT) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $57
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.