Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 20

Upgrades:

> JELD-WEN (JELD) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $9.50

> Nevro (NVRO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $67

Downgrades:

> Cresco Labs (CRLBF) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen

> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $119

> NetApp (NTAP) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $71

> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $262

> RBC Bearings (RBC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Alembic Global Advisors; tgt $217

> Spirit Airlines (SAVE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $24

> Target (TGT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $160

> Whirlpool (WHR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Yelp (YELP) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $23

Others:

> Cytokinetics (CYTK) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $60

> F&G Annuities & Life (FG) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $22

> Hain Celestial (HAIN) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $17

> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $10

> Performant Financial (PFMT) assumed with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $8

> Rivian Automotive (RIVN) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $22

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $18

> Tapestry (TPR) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $44

> TechTarget (TTGT) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $57