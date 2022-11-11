First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 11, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Coherent (COHR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $45
> Home Point Capital (HMPT) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $1.50
> Light & Wonder (LNW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie; tgt lowered to $65
Downgrades:
> DCP Midstream (DCP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $39
> EQRx (EQRX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $3.20
> Expensify (EXFY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $12
> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $14
> HireRight Holdings (HRT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $9
> Huntington Ingalls (HII) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $230
> Hut 8 Mining (HUT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $2
> L3Harris (LHX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $250
> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $62
> Maverix Metals (MMX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $4
> Nu Holdings (NU) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Outbrain Inc. (OB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $4
> Six Flags (SIX) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt $38
Others:
> Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan
> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $16
> Roku (ROKU) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $45
