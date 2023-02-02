First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 2

Upgrades:

> FedEx (FDX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $233

> FedEx (FDX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $240

> Ingevity (NGVT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $100

> O-I Glass (OI) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $34

> Okta (OKTA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $90

> Silicon Labs (SLAB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights

Downgrades:

> Ashland (ASH) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $105

> Astra Space (ASTR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $1

> Fortinet (FTNT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $57

> Grab (GRAB) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $2.80

> GXO Logistics (GXO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $40

> Match Group (MTCH) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Peloton (PTON) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Peloton (PTON) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $8

> Qualtrics (XM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $19

> R1 RCM (RCM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $15

> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

Others:

> Accolade (ACCD) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $15

> Everest Re (RE) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $385

> Globant (GLOB) initiated with a Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $240