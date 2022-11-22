First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $95

> Airbnb (ABNB) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $100

> CSG Systems (CSGS) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $75

> CTS Corp (CTS) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $44

