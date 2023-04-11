Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, April 11

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> China Petroleum (Sinopec) (SNP) upgraded to Hold from Reduce at HSBC Securities

> HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan

> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt raised to $55

> PetroChina (PTR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Shift4 Payments (FOUR) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $85

> Kunlun Energy (KLYCY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $19

> Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) initiated with a Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann; tgt $12.50

> Netflix (NFLX) assumed with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $340

> Wix.com (WIX) initiated with a Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $105

