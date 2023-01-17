First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 17

Upgrades:

> AvalonBay (AVB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $190

> Cadence Design (CDNS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt $200

> Church & Dwight (CHD) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $95

> Church & Dwight (CHD) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $91

> Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $15.50

> Equity Residential (EQR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $68

Downgrades:

> A.O. Smith (AOS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $65

> Americold Realty Trust (COLD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $34

> Extra Space Storage (EXR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $160

> Kimco Realty (KIM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $24

> Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $8

> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $167

Others:

> Boyd Gaming (BYD) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $82