First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 16

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $9

> Baker Hughes (BKR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $43

> Fastly (FSLY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $17

> Iris Energy (IREN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt raised to $8

Downgrades:

> ACV Auctions (ACVA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $11

> CarGurus (CARG) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $12

> Check Point Software (CHKP) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt lowered to $120

> Electronic Arts (EA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $125

> FLEX LNG (FLNG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Danske Bank

> Floor & Decor (FND) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt $90

> Kornit Digital (KRNT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $28

> Livent (LTHM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $29

Others:

> Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $12