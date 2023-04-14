First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, April 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Casey’s General (CASY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt raised to $270

> DouYu (DOYU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $1.20

> Hello Group (MOMO) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $13

> HUYA (HUYA) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $3

> Mosaic (MOS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $54

> Sallie Mae (SLM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $18

> V.F. Corp (VFC) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $27

Downgrades:

> Cenovus Energy (CVE) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Check Point Software (CHKP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Hecla Mining (HL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt raised to $6.25

> Infosys (INFY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $26

> Rivian Automotive (RIVN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $15

> Steris (STE) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $197

> ViewRay (VRAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $1.75

> ViewRay (VRAY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

Others:

> Altria (MO) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $52

> Arcellx (ACLX) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $39

> Archer-Daniels (ADM) resumed with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $100

> Axonics Modulation (AXNX) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $75

> BellRing Brands (BRBR) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $39

> Beyond Meat (BYND) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $16

> Bunge (BG) resumed with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $120

> Campbell Soup (CPB) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $55

> Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $10

> Conagra (CAG) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $43

> Darling Ingredients (DAR) resumed with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $80

> General Mills (GIS) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $95

> Green Plains (GPRE) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $33

> Hershey Foods (HSY) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $243

> Ingredion (INGR) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $115

> Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $300

> J.M. Smucker (SJM) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $168

> Kellogg (K) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $71

> Kraft Heinz (KHC) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $44

> Lamb Weston (LW) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $115

> LivaNova (LIVN) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $48

> LiveOne (LVO) initiated with a Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $2.80

> McCormick (MKC) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $82

> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $78

> Nevro (NVRO) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $40

> Philip Morris International (PM) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $114

> Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $26

> Post (POST) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $106

> ResMed (RMD) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $255

> Shift4 Payments (FOUR) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $80

> Simply Good Foods (SMPL) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $41

> Sovos Brands (SOVO) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $19

> Toast (TOST) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $18

> TreeHouse Foods (THS) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $53

> Tyson Foods (TSN) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $66

> Vital Farms (VITL) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $18

> Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $14