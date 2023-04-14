First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, April 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Casey’s General (CASY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt raised to $270
> DouYu (DOYU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $1.20
> Hello Group (MOMO) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $13
> HUYA (HUYA) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $3
> Mosaic (MOS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $54
> Sallie Mae (SLM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $18
> V.F. Corp (VFC) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $27
Downgrades:
> Cenovus Energy (CVE) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank
> Check Point Software (CHKP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Hecla Mining (HL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt raised to $6.25
> Infosys (INFY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $26
> Rivian Automotive (RIVN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $15
> Steris (STE) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $197
> ViewRay (VRAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $1.75
> ViewRay (VRAY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
Others:
> Altria (MO) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $52
> Arcellx (ACLX) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $39
> Archer-Daniels (ADM) resumed with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $100
> Axonics Modulation (AXNX) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $75
> BellRing Brands (BRBR) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $39
> Beyond Meat (BYND) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $16
> Bunge (BG) resumed with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $120
> Campbell Soup (CPB) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $55
> Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $10
> Conagra (CAG) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $43
> Darling Ingredients (DAR) resumed with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $80
> General Mills (GIS) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $95
> Green Plains (GPRE) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $33
> Hershey Foods (HSY) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $243
> Ingredion (INGR) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $115
> Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $300
> J.M. Smucker (SJM) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $168
> Kellogg (K) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $71
> Kraft Heinz (KHC) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $44
> Lamb Weston (LW) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $115
> LivaNova (LIVN) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $48
> LiveOne (LVO) initiated with a Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $2.80
> McCormick (MKC) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $82
> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $78
> Nevro (NVRO) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $40
> Philip Morris International (PM) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $114
> Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $26
> Post (POST) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $106
> ResMed (RMD) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $255
> Shift4 Payments (FOUR) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $80
> Simply Good Foods (SMPL) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $41
> Sovos Brands (SOVO) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $19
> Toast (TOST) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $18
> TreeHouse Foods (THS) resumed with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $53
> Tyson Foods (TSN) resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $66
> Vital Farms (VITL) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $18
> Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $14
