Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Deliveroo plc (DROOF) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse

> EnLink Midstream (ENLC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral and placed on 90-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt $13

> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan

> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> HNI (HNI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $34

> ITV plc (ITVPY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $45

> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC

> Vertex (VERX) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $20

> VICI Properties (VICI) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $36

Downgrades:

> Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Highwoods Prop (HIW) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $26

> Ranger Oil (ROCC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $43

> The Trade Desk (TTD) downgraded to Sell from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $38

> United Natural Foods (UNFI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at CL King

Others:

> Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) initiated with a Hold at Needham

> Bio-Techne (TECH) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) resumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $26

> Brown-Forman (BF.B) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $66

> CSG Systems (CSGS) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $60

> CVR Energy (CVI) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $36

> Danaher (DHR) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Delek US Holdings (DK) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $29

> Exelixis (EXEL) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $23

> HF Sinclair (DINO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $58

> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $165

> Mesoblast (MESO) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair; tgt $8

> Par Pacific (PARR) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $34

> PBF Energy (PBF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $53

> Pegasystems (PEGA) initiated with a Mkt Perform at William Blair

> PerkinElmer (PKI) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Phillips 66 (PSX) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $139

> Valero Energy (VLO) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $176