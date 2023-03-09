Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Deliveroo plc (DROOF) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> EnLink Midstream (ENLC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral and placed on 90-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt $13
> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan
> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> HNI (HNI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $34
> ITV plc (ITVPY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $45
> Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC
> Vertex (VERX) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $20
> VICI Properties (VICI) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $36
Downgrades:
> Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> DiaSorin S.p.A. (DSRLF) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Highwoods Prop (HIW) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $26
> Ranger Oil (ROCC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $43
> The Trade Desk (TTD) downgraded to Sell from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $38
> United Natural Foods (UNFI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at CL King
Others:
> Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) initiated with a Hold at Needham
> Bio-Techne (TECH) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) resumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $26
> Brown-Forman (BF.B) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $66
> CSG Systems (CSGS) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $60
> CVR Energy (CVI) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $36
> Danaher (DHR) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Delek US Holdings (DK) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $29
> Exelixis (EXEL) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $23
> HF Sinclair (DINO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $58
> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $165
> Mesoblast (MESO) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair; tgt $8
> Par Pacific (PARR) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $34
> PBF Energy (PBF) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $53
> Pegasystems (PEGA) initiated with a Mkt Perform at William Blair
> PerkinElmer (PKI) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Phillips 66 (PSX) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $139
> Valero Energy (VLO) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $176
