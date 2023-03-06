First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 6; Goldman Starts Apple with a Buy

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Meritage (MTH) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $129

> Vir Biotechnology (VIR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $34

> Allbirds (BIRD) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $3

> KB Home (KBH) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $32.50

> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $4

> Wendy’s (WEN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> Apple (AAPL) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $199

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.