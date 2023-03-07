First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 7

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Costco (COST) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $560

> Mercantile Bank (MBWM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $40

> Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $27

> Gossamer Bio (GOSS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Joby Aviation (JOBY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $4

> KT (Korean Telco) (KT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities

> Lightspeed (LSPD) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt lowered to $17

> Arista Networks (ANET) initiated with a Buy at Goldman

> Bluebirdbio (BLUE) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $10

> Hesai Group (HSAI) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $28

> Juniper Networks (JNPR) initiated with a Buy at Goldman

