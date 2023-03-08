First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 8

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> AGNC Investment (AGNC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $12.50
> Atlantica Yield (AY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $32
> CMS Energy (CMS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities
Downgrades:
> Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $12.50
> Cara Therapeutics (CARA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6
Others:
> Axon (AXON) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $263
> Bowlero (BOWL) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $22
> Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $120
> Napco Security Systems (NSSC) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> Piedmont Lithium (PLL) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $140
> Sabre (SABR) initiated with an Underperform at Bernstein; tgt $4
