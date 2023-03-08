Investing

First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 8

24/7 Wall St. Staff
March 8, 2023 7:48 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Upgrades:

> AGNC Investment (AGNC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $12.50

> Atlantica Yield (AY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $32

> CMS Energy (CMS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

Downgrades:

> Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $12.50

> Cara Therapeutics (CARA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6

Others:

> Axon (AXON) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $263

> Bowlero (BOWL) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $22

> Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $120

> Napco Security Systems (NSSC) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Piedmont Lithium (PLL) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $140

> Sabre (SABR) initiated with an Underperform at Bernstein; tgt $4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stellar Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Up to 735% Upside...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Costco, C3.ai,...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boeing, Coupang, First...