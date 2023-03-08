First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 8

Upgrades:

> AGNC Investment (AGNC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $12.50

> Atlantica Yield (AY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $32

> CMS Energy (CMS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

Downgrades:

> Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $12.50

> Cara Therapeutics (CARA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6

Others:

> Axon (AXON) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $263

> Bowlero (BOWL) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $22

> Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $120

> Napco Security Systems (NSSC) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Piedmont Lithium (PLL) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $140

> Sabre (SABR) initiated with an Underperform at Bernstein; tgt $4