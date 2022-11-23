Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Glencore Intl plc (GLCNF) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> Vale S.A. (VALE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Warner Music Group (WMG) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $33

> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Victory Capital (VCTR) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $29

> Jack In The Box (JACK) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush Securities

> West Fraser (WFG) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $100

