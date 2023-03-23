Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 23

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Schindler (SHLAF) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Swatch (SWGAY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> Toyota Industries (TYIDY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Align Tech (ALGN) initiated with a Market Perform at CICC; tgt $340

> Ambarella (AMBA) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $110

> Baidu (BIDU) resumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan

> Bill.com (BILL) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> H World Group (HTHT) named Research Tactical Idea at Morgan Stanley

> Trip.com Group (TCOM) resumed with a Neutral at JP Morgan

