Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 29

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

> Fed Agricult Mortg (AGM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $170

> South32 (SOUHY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie

> Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

> UBS AG (UBS) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Vermilion Energy (VET) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

> Avantax (AVTA) assumed with an Outperform at William Blair

> Gambling.com Group Ltd. (GAMB) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $15

> Radiant Logistics (RLGT) resumed with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $10

> Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) resumed with an Outperform at KGI Securities

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.