DRAFT- 59 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, April 26

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 59 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are our previews of three companies reporting earnings Wednesday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Alkermes ALKS -0.02 0.12 282.17 Allegion ALLE 1.36 1.07 846.29 American Tower AMT 2.46 2.55 2740.54 Amphenol APH 0.67 0.67 2906.96 Automatic Data ADP 2.44 2.21 4884.97 Avery Dennison AVY 1.65 2.40 2177.67 Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT 0.74 0.62 165.75 Boeing BA -1.05 -2.75 17560.97 BOK Financial BOKF 2.31 0.91 524.74 Boston Scientific BSX 0.43 0.39 3158.44 Cenovus Energy CVE 0.3 0.81 14159.39 CGI Group GIB 1.72 1.53 3568.68 CME Group CME 2.38 2.11 1419.02 Constellium CSTM 0.36 1.20 1822.56 Dover DOV 1.93 1.90 2075.28 Entergy ETR 1.43 1.32 2877.77 Evercore EVR 2.12 3.80 574.08 Extreme Networks EXTR 0.26 0.21 319.43 FirstService FSV 0.81 965.50 Fortive FTV 0.73 0.70 1422.14 General Dynamics GD 2.59 2.61 9303.92 Group 1 Auto GPI 9.88 10.92 3923.53 Healthcare Services Group * HCSG 0.13 0.15 423.36 Heartland Express * HTLD 0.18 0.21 325.84 Hess HES 1.03 1.30 2369.62 Hilton HLT 1.14 0.71 2188.16 Humana HUM 9.2 8.04 26397.16 Insperity NSP 2.48 1.99 1763.79 Integra IART 0.74 0.74 373.21 MarketAxess MKTX 1.91 1.71 200.70 Masco MAS 0.63 0.95 1912.28 Mr. Cooper Group COOP 1.06 2.20 371.97 Navient NAVI 0.82 0.90 226.33 Norfolk Southern NSC 3.15 2.93 3110.67 Old Dominion ODFL 2.7 2.60 1477.49 Otis Worldwide OTIS 0.75 0.77 3261.50 Owens Corning OC 2.22 2.84 2221.62 Penske Auto PAG 4.09 4.76 7018.58 Popular BPOP 2.03 2.69 690.66 Precision Drilling PDS 4.21 -3.25 527.81 PROG Holdings PRG 0.84 0.57 642.58 Prosperity Bancshares PB 1.35 1.33 288.68 Rogers Comms RCI 0.96 0.91 3793.94 RPC RES 0.37 0.07 488.57 Ryder System R 2.97 3.59 2988.25 Silgan Holdings SLGN 0.78 0.78 1458.44 Silicon Labs SLAB 1.11 1.05 247.55 Stifel Financial SF 1.45 1.49 1119.81 Taylor Morrison Home TMHC 1.33 1.44 1572.77 TE Connectivity TEL 1.58 1.81 3910.31 Teck Resources TECK 1.88 2.96 4033.99 Teledyne Tech TDY 4.43 4.27 1371.97 Thermo Fisher TMO 5.03 7.25 10669.98 Travel + Leisure Co TNL 0.78 0.69 840.65 United Bankshares UBSI 0.74 0.60 274.86 United Micro UMC 1.01 1.61 54635.09 Vertiv VRT 0.16 -0.08 1406.00 Wabash Natl WNC 0.48 0.24 623.63 Wabtec WAB 1.19 1.13 2126.14