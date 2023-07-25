Investing

56 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, July 26

24/7 Wall St. Staff
July 25, 2023 1:27 pm

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 56 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: AT&T, Boeing, and Coca-Cola.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Affiliated Managers AMG 4.24 4.03 540.32
Alkermes ALKS 0.40 0.06 458.08
Allegion ALLE 1.72 1.37 936.25
Amphenol APH 0.68 0.75 2951.10
AT&T T 0.60 0.56 30066.37
Automatic Data ADP 1.83 1.50 4386.34
Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT n/a 0.67 165.86
Boeing BA -0.89 -0.37 18592.28
BOK Financial BOKF 2.26 1.96 521.48
CGI Group GIB 1.34 1.54 2726.56
Check Point Software CHKP 1.90 1.64 589.66
CME Group CME 2.20 1.97 1340.50
Coca-Cola KO 0.72 0.70 11741.67
Constellium CSTM 0.41 -0.24 1982.24
Evercore EVR 1.26 2.46 512.86
Fiserv FI 1.79 1.56 4542.95
Fortive FTV 0.81 0.78 1506.56
General Dynamics GD 2.56 2.75 9454.56
Group 1 Auto GPI 11.08 12.10 4361.99
Healthcare Services Group HCSG 0.17 0.09 418.71
Hess HES 0.52 2.15 2323.18
Hilton HLT 1.58 1.29 2564.32
Lithia Motors LAD 9.26 12.18 7923.78
LivaNova LIVN 0.54 0.53 265.05
Monro Muffler MNRO 0.38 0.42 332.39
Mr. Cooper Group COOP 1.17 8.59 443.14
Navient NAVI 0.76 0.92 326.89
New Oriental Education & Technology EDU 0.49 -0.94 817.49
Old Dominion ODFL 2.63 3.30 1439.01
OneMain Holdings OMF 1.29 1.87 1032.67
Otis Worldwide OTIS 0.86 0.86 3593.86
Owens Corning OC 3.25 3.83 2540.18
Penske Auto PAG 4.17 4.93 7195.77
Popular BPOP 1.81 2.77 690.25
PROG Holdings PRG 0.65 0.37 573.20
Prosperity Bancshares PB 0.95 1.40 284.40
Quest Diagnostics DGX 2.27 2.36 2254.02
Rogers Comms RCI 0.84 0.86 3827.54
RPC RES 0.36 0.22 480.20
RPM Inc RPM 1.29 1.42 1974.63
Ryder System R 2.89 4.43 3051.92
Silgan Holdings SLGN 0.89 1.08 1544.29
Silicon Labs SLAB 1.03 1.17 242.86
Stepan Company SCL 1.17 2.30 669.85
Stifel Financial SF 1.33 1.40 1072.41
Taylor Morrison Home TMHC 1.69 2.27 1712.08
TE Connectivity TEL 1.66 1.86 4051.20
Teledyne Tech TDY 4.63 4.43 1412.56
Thermo Fisher TMO 5.43 5.51 10988.77
Tilray TLRY -0.04 -0.90 153.96
Tower Semi TSEM 0.49 0.53 354.04
Travel + Leisure Co TNL 1.32 1.27 952.77
Union Pacific UNP 2.74 2.93 6090.40
United Micro UMC n/a 1.74 n/a
Virtu Financial VIRT 0.37 0.73 279.01
Wabash Natl WNC 1.32 0.46 739.98

