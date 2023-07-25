56 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Wednesday, July 26

Before U.S. markets open Wednesday morning, 56 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed three earnings reports due out Tuesday morning: AT&T, Boeing, and Coca-Cola.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Affiliated Managers
|AMG
|4.24
|4.03
|540.32
|Alkermes
|ALKS
|0.40
|0.06
|458.08
|Allegion
|ALLE
|1.72
|1.37
|936.25
|Amphenol
|APH
|0.68
|0.75
|2951.10
|AT&T
|T
|0.60
|0.56
|30066.37
|Automatic Data
|ADP
|1.83
|1.50
|4386.34
|Blackstone Mortgage Trust
|BXMT
|n/a
|0.67
|165.86
|Boeing
|BA
|-0.89
|-0.37
|18592.28
|BOK Financial
|BOKF
|2.26
|1.96
|521.48
|CGI Group
|GIB
|1.34
|1.54
|2726.56
|Check Point Software
|CHKP
|1.90
|1.64
|589.66
|CME Group
|CME
|2.20
|1.97
|1340.50
|Coca-Cola
|KO
|0.72
|0.70
|11741.67
|Constellium
|CSTM
|0.41
|-0.24
|1982.24
|Evercore
|EVR
|1.26
|2.46
|512.86
|Fiserv
|FI
|1.79
|1.56
|4542.95
|Fortive
|FTV
|0.81
|0.78
|1506.56
|General Dynamics
|GD
|2.56
|2.75
|9454.56
|Group 1 Auto
|GPI
|11.08
|12.10
|4361.99
|Healthcare Services Group
|HCSG
|0.17
|0.09
|418.71
|Hess
|HES
|0.52
|2.15
|2323.18
|Hilton
|HLT
|1.58
|1.29
|2564.32
|Lithia Motors
|LAD
|9.26
|12.18
|7923.78
|LivaNova
|LIVN
|0.54
|0.53
|265.05
|Monro Muffler
|MNRO
|0.38
|0.42
|332.39
|Mr. Cooper Group
|COOP
|1.17
|8.59
|443.14
|Navient
|NAVI
|0.76
|0.92
|326.89
|New Oriental Education & Technology
|EDU
|0.49
|-0.94
|817.49
|Old Dominion
|ODFL
|2.63
|3.30
|1439.01
|OneMain Holdings
|OMF
|1.29
|1.87
|1032.67
|Otis Worldwide
|OTIS
|0.86
|0.86
|3593.86
|Owens Corning
|OC
|3.25
|3.83
|2540.18
|Penske Auto
|PAG
|4.17
|4.93
|7195.77
|Popular
|BPOP
|1.81
|2.77
|690.25
|PROG Holdings
|PRG
|0.65
|0.37
|573.20
|Prosperity Bancshares
|PB
|0.95
|1.40
|284.40
|Quest Diagnostics
|DGX
|2.27
|2.36
|2254.02
|Rogers Comms
|RCI
|0.84
|0.86
|3827.54
|RPC
|RES
|0.36
|0.22
|480.20
|RPM Inc
|RPM
|1.29
|1.42
|1974.63
|Ryder System
|R
|2.89
|4.43
|3051.92
|Silgan Holdings
|SLGN
|0.89
|1.08
|1544.29
|Silicon Labs
|SLAB
|1.03
|1.17
|242.86
|Stepan Company
|SCL
|1.17
|2.30
|669.85
|Stifel Financial
|SF
|1.33
|1.40
|1072.41
|Taylor Morrison Home
|TMHC
|1.69
|2.27
|1712.08
|TE Connectivity
|TEL
|1.66
|1.86
|4051.20
|Teledyne Tech
|TDY
|4.63
|4.43
|1412.56
|Thermo Fisher
|TMO
|5.43
|5.51
|10988.77
|Tilray
|TLRY
|-0.04
|-0.90
|153.96
|Tower Semi
|TSEM
|0.49
|0.53
|354.04
|Travel + Leisure Co
|TNL
|1.32
|1.27
|952.77
|Union Pacific
|UNP
|2.74
|2.93
|6090.40
|United Micro
|UMC
|n/a
|1.74
|n/a
|Virtu Financial
|VIRT
|0.37
|0.73
|279.01
|Wabash Natl
|WNC
|1.32
|0.46
|739.98
