17 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, August 10

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 17 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

There are two notable companies reporting after markets close Thursday: IonQ and News Corp.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Adtalem Global Education ATGE 0.98 1.31 356.43 Alcon * ALC 0.64 0.63 2366.93 Arlo Technologies ARLO 0.04 0.01 110.18 Avita Medical RCEL n/a n/a n/a Canadian Natrl Res * CNQ 1.44 3.26 6282.43 Chinook Therapeutics * KDNY -0.84 n/a 0.44 Enanta Pharmaceuticals * ENTA -2.00 -1.53 20.66 Flowers Foods FLO 0.28 0.31 1199.55 indie Semiconductor INDI -0.09 -0.04 51.97 News Corp. NWSA 0.09 0.37 2485.62 Onto Innovation ONTO 0.84 1.28 203.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals * RCKT -0.79 -0.83 n/a Savers Value Village SVV 0.17 n/a 375.11 Ventyx Biosciences VTYX -0.71 n/a n/a Viavi VIAV 0.08 0.24 251.91 Wheaton Precious Metals WPM 0.27 0.33 250.73 Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB -0.24 -0.94 20.33