Investing

14 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, June 7

24/7 Wall St. Staff
June 6, 2023 3:17 pm

There are 14 earnings reports scheduled for Wednesday, 5 before markets open and 9 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed Campbell Soup earnings, due out Wednesday morning, and GameStop and Tripcom, both reporting after markets close Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Brown-Forman BF.B 0.43 0.31 990.41
Campbell Soup CPB 0.65 0.70 2231.42
Lovesac LOVE -0.41 0.12 133.73
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet OLLI 0.48 0.20 451.37
United Natural Foods UNFI 0.65 1.10 7509.22
GameStop GME -0.15 -2.08 1342.57
Greif GEF 1.32 2.41 1421.65
HashiCorp HCP -0.14 n/a 133.14
Oxford Industries OXM 3.74 3.50 419.11
Semtech SMTC -0.08 0.80 235.00
Smartsheet SMAR 0.08 -0.18 214.12
Torrid CURV 0.13 0.23 310.16
Trip.com Group TCOM 1.82 -0.06 8044.15
Verint Systems VRNT 0.47 0.52 216.15

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

5 'Strong Buy' Stocks to Buy Under $10, and Cathie Wood's Ark Owns 2 of Them

Warren Buffett Continues to Load Up on Energy: 5 Cheap Global Integrated Oil...

The Narrow Rally Likely Is Almost Over: 7 'Strong Buy' Safe-Haven Dividend...

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chevron, Chewy, CSX, C3.ai,...