14 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, June 7

There are 14 earnings reports scheduled for Wednesday, 5 before markets open and 9 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed Campbell Soup earnings, due out Wednesday morning, and GameStop and Tripcom, both reporting after markets close Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Brown-Forman BF.B 0.43 0.31 990.41 Campbell Soup CPB 0.65 0.70 2231.42 Lovesac LOVE -0.41 0.12 133.73 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet OLLI 0.48 0.20 451.37 United Natural Foods UNFI 0.65 1.10 7509.22 GameStop GME -0.15 -2.08 1342.57 Greif GEF 1.32 2.41 1421.65 HashiCorp HCP -0.14 n/a 133.14 Oxford Industries OXM 3.74 3.50 419.11 Semtech SMTC -0.08 0.80 235.00 Smartsheet SMAR 0.08 -0.18 214.12 Torrid CURV 0.13 0.23 310.16 Trip.com Group TCOM 1.82 -0.06 8044.15 Verint Systems VRNT 0.47 0.52 216.15