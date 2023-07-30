65 Earnings Reports Due Monday, July 31

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 9 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. Another 56 companies are on the calendar to report earnings after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed what analysts expect to hear when Diamondback Energy reports late Monday, along with other firms reporting Tuesday morning.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Addus HomeCare
|ADUS
|1.01
|0.91
|256.31
|AerCap
|AER
|2.01
|1.91
|1827.66
|Ameresco
|AMRC
|0.17
|n/a
|290.97
|Amkor
|AMKR
|0.21
|0.51
|1477.35
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals
|APLS
|-1.35
|n/a
|70.38
|Arista Networks
|ANET
|1.44
|1.08
|1377.83
|AvalonBay
|AVB
|2.61
|2.43
|680.13
|Avis Budget
|CAR
|9.45
|15.94
|3214.82
|Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
|NTB
|1.16
|1.01
|146.02
|Benchmark Electronics
|BHE
|0.47
|0.50
|692.50
|BioMarin Pharmaceutical
|BMRN
|0.22
|0.58
|595.23
|Boise Cascade
|BCC
|2.54
|5.49
|1709.31
|Brixmor Property
|BRX
|0.50
|0.49
|305.97
|California Resources Corp
|CRC
|0.74
|1.13
|535.59
|Camtek
|CAMT
|0.42
|0.46
|72.33
|CNA Financial
|CNA
|1.14
|0.90
|3263.50
|CNO Financial
|CNO
|0.68
|0.85
|916.06
|Community Bank
|CBU
|0.85
|0.85
|176.67
|Comstock
|CRK
|0.05
|1.00
|332.12
|Cushman & Wakefield
|CWK
|0.17
|0.63
|1643.84
|Diamondback Energy
|FANG
|3.88
|7.07
|1896.40
|DoubleVerify
|DV
|0.13
|0.06
|133.27
|Dril-Quip
|DRQ
|0.04
|-0.10
|96.89
|Elme Communities
|ELME
|0.24
|n/a
|56.71
|Eversource Energy
|ES
|0.91
|0.84
|2940.04
|Harmonic
|HLIT
|0.13
|0.16
|167.52
|Heartland Express *
|HTLD
|0.16
|0.97
|319.71
|Heartland Financial
|HTLF
|1.14
|1.17
|182.21
|Hologic
|HOLX
|0.89
|0.95
|960.22
|Huntsman
|HUN
|0.30
|1.28
|1696.13
|ImmunoGen
|IMGN
|-0.13
|-0.24
|49.15
|Instructure
|INST
|0.19
|0.25
|129.09
|J&J Snack Foods
|JJSF
|1.53
|0.81
|443.15
|Kforce
|KFRC
|0.97
|1.16
|395.87
|Kilroy Realty
|KRC
|1.11
|1.17
|279.05
|Lattice Semi
|LSCC
|0.51
|0.42
|188.08
|Leggett & Platt
|LEG
|0.39
|0.70
|1243.20
|Monolithic Power
|MPWR
|2.80
|3.25
|440.35
|MSA Safety
|MSA
|1.47
|1.29
|421.14
|ON Semiconductor
|ON
|1.21
|1.34
|2023.40
|ONE Gas
|OGS
|0.58
|0.59
|397.88
|Otter Tail Power
|OTTR
|1.45
|2.05
|325.25
|Paramount Group
|PGRE
|0.17
|0.24
|179.58
|PotlatchDeltic
|PCH
|0.27
|1.61
|236.30
|Rambus
|RMBS
|0.39
|0.31
|137.99
|Regal Rexnord
|RRX
|2.46
|2.76
|1767.37
|Republic Services
|RSG
|1.32
|1.32
|3730.03
|Sanmina
|SANM
|1.53
|1.30
|2250.20
|SBA Comm
|SBAC
|3.15
|3.07
|676.87
|SoFi Technologies
|SOFI
|-0.07
|-0.12
|473.94
|Sonoco Products
|SON
|1.44
|1.76
|1856.58
|Symbotic *
|SYM
|-0.03
|n/a
|261.02
|Tenet Healthcare
|THC
|1.25
|1.50
|4910.66
|The Aaron’s Company
|AAN
|0.18
|0.79
|547.87
|Transocean
|RIG
|-0.14
|-0.10
|734.16
|Trex
|TREX
|0.54
|0.79
|318.89
|Univar Solutions *
|UNVR
|0.75
|1.00
|2774.92
|Varonis Systems
|VRNS
|0.02
|0.00
|119.14
|Viper Energy Partners
|VNOM
|0.31
|0.44
|158.81
|Vornado Rlty Trust
|VNO
|0.63
|0.83
|441.76
|Welltower
|WELL
|0.86
|0.86
|1575.97
|Western Digital
|WDC
|-2.02
|1.78
|2526.25
|Woodward
|WWD
|1.00
|0.64
|703.49
|Yum China
|YUMC
|0.46
|0.20
|2719.35
|ZoomInfo
|ZI
|0.23
|0.21
|311.16
