65 Earnings Reports Due Monday, July 31

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 9 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. Another 56 companies are on the calendar to report earnings after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed what analysts expect to hear when Diamondback Energy reports late Monday, along with other firms reporting Tuesday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Addus HomeCare ADUS 1.01 0.91 256.31 AerCap AER 2.01 1.91 1827.66 Ameresco AMRC 0.17 n/a 290.97 Amkor AMKR 0.21 0.51 1477.35 Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS -1.35 n/a 70.38 Arista Networks ANET 1.44 1.08 1377.83 AvalonBay AVB 2.61 2.43 680.13 Avis Budget CAR 9.45 15.94 3214.82 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son NTB 1.16 1.01 146.02 Benchmark Electronics BHE 0.47 0.50 692.50 BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN 0.22 0.58 595.23 Boise Cascade BCC 2.54 5.49 1709.31 Brixmor Property BRX 0.50 0.49 305.97 California Resources Corp CRC 0.74 1.13 535.59 Camtek CAMT 0.42 0.46 72.33 CNA Financial CNA 1.14 0.90 3263.50 CNO Financial CNO 0.68 0.85 916.06 Community Bank CBU 0.85 0.85 176.67 Comstock CRK 0.05 1.00 332.12 Cushman & Wakefield CWK 0.17 0.63 1643.84 Diamondback Energy FANG 3.88 7.07 1896.40 DoubleVerify DV 0.13 0.06 133.27 Dril-Quip DRQ 0.04 -0.10 96.89 Elme Communities ELME 0.24 n/a 56.71 Eversource Energy ES 0.91 0.84 2940.04 Harmonic HLIT 0.13 0.16 167.52 Heartland Express * HTLD 0.16 0.97 319.71 Heartland Financial HTLF 1.14 1.17 182.21 Hologic HOLX 0.89 0.95 960.22 Huntsman HUN 0.30 1.28 1696.13 ImmunoGen IMGN -0.13 -0.24 49.15 Instructure INST 0.19 0.25 129.09 J&J Snack Foods JJSF 1.53 0.81 443.15 Kforce KFRC 0.97 1.16 395.87 Kilroy Realty KRC 1.11 1.17 279.05 Lattice Semi LSCC 0.51 0.42 188.08 Leggett & Platt LEG 0.39 0.70 1243.20 Monolithic Power MPWR 2.80 3.25 440.35 MSA Safety MSA 1.47 1.29 421.14 ON Semiconductor ON 1.21 1.34 2023.40 ONE Gas OGS 0.58 0.59 397.88 Otter Tail Power OTTR 1.45 2.05 325.25 Paramount Group PGRE 0.17 0.24 179.58 PotlatchDeltic PCH 0.27 1.61 236.30 Rambus RMBS 0.39 0.31 137.99 Regal Rexnord RRX 2.46 2.76 1767.37 Republic Services RSG 1.32 1.32 3730.03 Sanmina SANM 1.53 1.30 2250.20 SBA Comm SBAC 3.15 3.07 676.87 SoFi Technologies SOFI -0.07 -0.12 473.94 Sonoco Products SON 1.44 1.76 1856.58 Symbotic * SYM -0.03 n/a 261.02 Tenet Healthcare THC 1.25 1.50 4910.66 The Aaron’s Company AAN 0.18 0.79 547.87 Transocean RIG -0.14 -0.10 734.16 Trex TREX 0.54 0.79 318.89 Univar Solutions * UNVR 0.75 1.00 2774.92 Varonis Systems VRNS 0.02 0.00 119.14 Viper Energy Partners VNOM 0.31 0.44 158.81 Vornado Rlty Trust VNO 0.63 0.83 441.76 Welltower WELL 0.86 0.86 1575.97 Western Digital WDC -2.02 1.78 2526.25 Woodward WWD 1.00 0.64 703.49 Yum China YUMC 0.46 0.20 2719.35 ZoomInfo ZI 0.23 0.21 311.16