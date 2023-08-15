13 Earnings Report Due Wednesday, August 16

There are 13 earnings reports scheduled for release Wednesday, 6 before U.S. markets open and 7 after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are our previews of earnings reports from JD.com, Nu Holdings, Target, TJX, and Zim Shipping. All are scheduled to report quarterly results on Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Brinker EAT 1.32 1.15 1081.81 JD.com JD 4.95 4.06 279994.76 Performance Food Group PFGC 1.14 1.07 15068.82 Ship Finance Intl * SFL 0.04 0.45 171.07 Target TGT 1.43 0.39 25189.47 TJX TJX 0.77 0.69 12450.38 After markets close Avnet AVT 1.65 2.07 6274.80 Cisco CSCO 1.06 0.83 15049.85 Paycor PYCR 0.05 0.04 136.51 Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM 2.44 n/a 2184.27 StoneCo STNE 0.86 0.56 2896.41 Synopsys SNPS 2.74 2.10 1482.75 Wolfspeed WOLF -0.20 -0.02 224.53