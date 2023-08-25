2 Earnings Reports Due Monday, August 28

Two notable earnings reports are scheduled for release Monday, one before U.S. markets open and one after they close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Baozun BZUN -0.63 0.02 2415.93 HEICO HEI 0.73 0.60 701.55