Hot Stock Picks and Price Drops: Wall Street's Recent Upgrades and Downgrades

The U.S stock market ticked up Friday after a tech-fueled sell-off this week, as investors looked forward to inflation data and the unofficial start of earnings season with big Wall Street banks sharing latest quarterly figures. So far today, The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, just shy of its recent record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also added 0.45%.
Wall Street banks kicked off earnings season before the bell, testing the sector’s rally that has outpaced the S&P 500 this year. JPMorgan Chase saw a 25% profit surge in Q2, boosted by rising investment banking fees and an $8 billion gain from Visa, but its shares still slipped. Wells Fargo dropped 6% after posting a profit decline and missing interest income estimates, while Citi fell 2% despite a 10% profit rise due to a modestly lower net interest income outlook for 2024. As investors digest these earnings alongside inflation data, the market is starting to shift focus from high-flying tech stocks like Nvidia to more stable sectors like utilities and real estate.
Friday, July 12th Upgrades and Downgrades
|Company
|Ticker
|Brokerage Firm
|Ratings
|Price Target
|Current Price
|Upside/ Downside
|Booking Holdings
|BKNG
|Benchmark
|Buy
|$4,700
|$3,989.09
|17.82%
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|Benchmark
|Buy
|$135~$170
|$128.99
|31.79%
|Howmet Aerospace
|HWM
|Benchmark
|Buy
|$53~$85
|$79.67
|6.69%
|Kaiser Aluminum
|KALU
|Benchmark
|Buy
|$84~$100
|$93.28
|7.20%
|EVgo
|EVGO
|Benchmark
|Buy
|$3~$5
|$3.87
|29.20%
|Carvana
|CVNA
|BTIG
|Buy
|Initiated at $155
|$134.50
|15.24%
|DraftKings
|DKNG
|BTIG
|Buy
|$55~$53
|$37.77
|40.32%
|Amphenol
|APH
|Citi
|Buy
|$81
|$69.65
|16.30%
|Seagate
|STX
|Citi
|Buy
|$110~$120
|$106.58
|12.59%
|Western Digital
|WDC
|Citi
|Buy
|$90~$95
|$77.52
|22.55%
|Array Technologies
|ARRY
|Citi
|Buy
|$17~$14
|$11.37
|23.13%
|Air Products
|APD
|Citi
|Buy
|$280~$305
|$259.64
|17.47%
|DuPont
|DD
|Citi
|Buy
|$95~$94
|$80.72
|16.45%
|Ecovyst
|ECVT
|Citi
|Buy
|$13~$11
|$9.33
|17.90%
|IFF
|IFF
|Citi
|Buy
|$108~$116
|$98.12
|18.22%
|Liberty Global
|LBTYA
|Deutsche Bank
|Buy
|$33~$34
|$18.74
|81.43%
|Block
|SQ
|Deutsche Bank
|Buy
|$90~$98
|$69.17
|41.68%
|Inter Parfums
|IPAR
|Jefferies
|Buy
|$140
|$128.31
|9.11%
|J.Jill
|JILL
|Jefferies
|Buy
|$44
|$37.30
|17.96%
|ESS Tech
|GWH
|Roth MKM
|Buy
|Initiated at $1.50
|$0.86
|74.42%
|Sensus Healthcare
|SRTS
|Roth MKM
|Buy
|Initiated at $10
|$5.85
|70.94%
|Six Flags Entertainment
|FUN
|Stifel
|Buy
|$53~$68
|$53.21
|27.80%
|Brunswick
|BC
|Stifel
|Buy
|$97~$95
|$77.41
|22.72%
|MarineMax
|HZO
|Stifel
|Buy
|$35~$40
|$36.50
|9.59%
|MasterCraft Boat
|MCFT
|Stifel
|Buy
|$25~$22
|$19.11
|15.12%
|CACI
|CACI
|TD Cowen
|Buy
|$435~$480
|$434.11
|10.57%
|Floor & Decor
|FND
|TD Cowen
|Buy
|$115~$100
|$96.82
|3.28%
|Costco
|COST
|TD Cowen
|Buy
|$850~$925
|$839.86
|10.14%
|Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
|OLLI
|Truist
|Buy
|$102~$109
|$101.87
|7.00%
|APA Corp.
|APA
|Truist
|Buy
|$53~$52
|$29.87
|74.09%
|Delta Air Lines
|DAL
|Bernstein
|Outperform
|$66~$62
|$44.40
|39.64%
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|BMO Capital
|Outperform
|$465~$500
|$452.18
|10.58%
|BayCom
|BCML
|Hovde Group
|Outperform
|Initiated at $24
|$21.67
|10.75%
|Lantheus
|LNTH
|Mizuho
|Outperform
|$100~$165
|$121.34
|35.98%
|Domino’s Pizza
|DPZ
|Oppenheimer
|Outperform
|$580
|$483.00
|20.08%
|NXP Semiconductors
|NXPI
|Oppenheimer
|Outperform
|$295~$330
|$277.97
|18.72%
|Chipotle
|CMG
|Stephens
|Equal Weight
|$61~$64
|$58.51
|9.38%
|Valero
|VLO
|Wells Fargo
|Equal Weight
|$179~$156
|$146.22
|6.69%
|BP
|BP
|Wells Fargo
|Equal Weight
|$42~$41
|$35.19
|16.51%
|Occidental Petroleum
|OXY
|Wells Fargo
|Equal Weight
|$69~$68
|$61.36
|10.82%
|InMode
|INMD
|Canaccord
|Hold
|$21~$16
|$17.39
|-7.99%
|Spirit AeroSystems
|SPR
|Deutsche Bank
|Hold
|$37~$37.25
|$34.61
|7.63%
|Telus International
|TIXT
|Citi
|Neutral
|$7
|$6.37
|9.89%
|Albemarle
|ALB
|Citi
|Neutral
|$137~$100
|$98.78
|1.24%
|Ecolab
|ECL
|Citi
|Neutral
|$257~$267
|$245.86
|8.60%
|Tesla
|TSLA
|Mizuho
|Neutral
|$180~$230
|$243.96
|-5.72%
|Rivian Automotive
|RIVN
|Mizuho
|Neutral
|$11~$15
|$17.76
|-15.54%
|Southern Copper
|SCCO
|UBS
|Neutral
|$120
|$114.42
|4.88%
|HubSpot
|HUBS
|UBS
|Neutral
|$640~$580
|$474.11
|22.33%
|Plymouth Industrial REIT
|PLYM
|Wedbush
|Neutral
|Initiated at $23
|$22.74
|1.14%
|Stag Industrial
|STAG
|Wedbush
|Neutral
|Initiated at $38
|$37.65
|0.93%
|Revolution Medicines
|RVMD
|Barclays
|Overweight
|Initiated at $52
|$43.95
|18.32%
|Enphase Energy
|ENPH
|Barclays
|Overweight
|$134~$131
|$115.23
|13.69%
|Royal Caribbean
|RCL
|Barclays
|Overweight
|$165~$185
|$165.78
|11.59%
|Joby Aviation
|JOBY
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Overweight
|$10
|$6.34
|57.73%
|Netflix
|NFLX
|JPMorgan
|Overweight
|$650~$750
|$652.79
|14.89%
|Boston Beer
|SAM
|Piper Sandler
|Overweight
|$350~$344
|$287.54
|19.64%
|Biogen
|BIIB
|Piper Sandler
|Overweight
|$335~$313
|$232.27
|34.76%
|Adobe
|ADBE
|Piper Sandler
|Overweight
|$700~$635
|$553.58
|14.71%
|Wingstop
|WING
|Stephens
|Overweight
|$456
|$388.12
|17.49%
|HF Sinclair
|DINO
|Wells Fargo
|Overweight
|$75~$61
|$47.97
|27.16%
|Marathon Petroleum
|MPC
|Wells Fargo
|Overweight
|$223~$196
|$163.26
|20.05%
|Marathon Oil
|MRO
|Scotiabank
|Sector Perform
|$45~$29
|$28.39
|2.15%
|Fluence Energy
|FLNC
|Scotiabank
|Sector Perform
|$21
|$18.45
|13.82%
|Tesla
|TSLA
|UBS
|Sell
|$147~$197
|$243.96
|-19.25%
