Hot Stock Picks and Price Drops: Wall Street's Recent Upgrades and Downgrades 24/7 Wall Street

The U.S stock market ticked up Friday after a tech-fueled sell-off this week, as investors looked forward to inflation data and the unofficial start of earnings season with big Wall Street banks sharing latest quarterly figures. So far today, The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, just shy of its recent record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also added 0.45%.

Wall Street banks kicked off earnings season before the bell, testing the sector’s rally that has outpaced the S&P 500 this year. JPMorgan Chase saw a 25% profit surge in Q2, boosted by rising investment banking fees and an $8 billion gain from Visa, but its shares still slipped. Wells Fargo dropped 6% after posting a profit decline and missing interest income estimates, while Citi fell 2% despite a 10% profit rise due to a modestly lower net interest income outlook for 2024. As investors digest these earnings alongside inflation data, the market is starting to shift focus from high-flying tech stocks like Nvidia to more stable sectors like utilities and real estate.

Friday, July 12th Upgrades and Downgrades

Company Ticker Brokerage Firm Ratings Price Target Current Price Upside/ Downside Booking Holdings BKNG Benchmark Buy $4,700 $3,989.09 17.82% Nvidia NVDA Benchmark Buy $135~$170 $128.99 31.79% Howmet Aerospace HWM Benchmark Buy $53~$85 $79.67 6.69% Kaiser Aluminum KALU Benchmark Buy $84~$100 $93.28 7.20% EVgo EVGO Benchmark Buy $3~$5 $3.87 29.20% Carvana CVNA BTIG Buy Initiated at $155 $134.50 15.24% DraftKings DKNG BTIG Buy $55~$53 $37.77 40.32% Amphenol APH Citi Buy $81 $69.65 16.30% Seagate STX Citi Buy $110~$120 $106.58 12.59% Western Digital WDC Citi Buy $90~$95 $77.52 22.55% Array Technologies ARRY Citi Buy $17~$14 $11.37 23.13% Air Products APD Citi Buy $280~$305 $259.64 17.47% DuPont DD Citi Buy $95~$94 $80.72 16.45% Ecovyst ECVT Citi Buy $13~$11 $9.33 17.90% IFF IFF Citi Buy $108~$116 $98.12 18.22% Liberty Global LBTYA Deutsche Bank Buy $33~$34 $18.74 81.43% Block SQ Deutsche Bank Buy $90~$98 $69.17 41.68% Inter Parfums IPAR Jefferies Buy $140 $128.31 9.11% J.Jill JILL Jefferies Buy $44 $37.30 17.96% ESS Tech GWH Roth MKM Buy Initiated at $1.50 $0.86 74.42% Sensus Healthcare SRTS Roth MKM Buy Initiated at $10 $5.85 70.94% Six Flags Entertainment FUN Stifel Buy $53~$68 $53.21 27.80% Brunswick BC Stifel Buy $97~$95 $77.41 22.72% MarineMax HZO Stifel Buy $35~$40 $36.50 9.59% MasterCraft Boat MCFT Stifel Buy $25~$22 $19.11 15.12% CACI CACI TD Cowen Buy $435~$480 $434.11 10.57% Floor & Decor FND TD Cowen Buy $115~$100 $96.82 3.28% Costco COST TD Cowen Buy $850~$925 $839.86 10.14% Ollie’s Bargain Outlet OLLI Truist Buy $102~$109 $101.87 7.00% APA Corp. APA Truist Buy $53~$52 $29.87 74.09% Delta Air Lines DAL Bernstein Outperform $66~$62 $44.40 39.64% Microsoft MSFT BMO Capital Outperform $465~$500 $452.18 10.58% BayCom BCML Hovde Group Outperform Initiated at $24 $21.67 10.75% Lantheus LNTH Mizuho Outperform $100~$165 $121.34 35.98% Domino’s Pizza DPZ Oppenheimer Outperform $580 $483.00 20.08% NXP Semiconductors NXPI Oppenheimer Outperform $295~$330 $277.97 18.72% Chipotle CMG Stephens Equal Weight $61~$64 $58.51 9.38% Valero VLO Wells Fargo Equal Weight $179~$156 $146.22 6.69% BP BP Wells Fargo Equal Weight $42~$41 $35.19 16.51% Occidental Petroleum OXY Wells Fargo Equal Weight $69~$68 $61.36 10.82% InMode INMD Canaccord Hold $21~$16 $17.39 -7.99% Spirit AeroSystems SPR Deutsche Bank Hold $37~$37.25 $34.61 7.63% Telus International TIXT Citi Neutral $7 $6.37 9.89% Albemarle ALB Citi Neutral $137~$100 $98.78 1.24% Ecolab ECL Citi Neutral $257~$267 $245.86 8.60% Tesla TSLA Mizuho Neutral $180~$230 $243.96 -5.72% Rivian Automotive RIVN Mizuho Neutral $11~$15 $17.76 -15.54% Southern Copper SCCO UBS Neutral $120 $114.42 4.88% HubSpot HUBS UBS Neutral $640~$580 $474.11 22.33% Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM Wedbush Neutral Initiated at $23 $22.74 1.14% Stag Industrial STAG Wedbush Neutral Initiated at $38 $37.65 0.93% Revolution Medicines RVMD Barclays Overweight Initiated at $52 $43.95 18.32% Enphase Energy ENPH Barclays Overweight $134~$131 $115.23 13.69% Royal Caribbean RCL Barclays Overweight $165~$185 $165.78 11.59% Joby Aviation JOBY Cantor Fitzgerald Overweight $10 $6.34 57.73% Netflix NFLX JPMorgan Overweight $650~$750 $652.79 14.89% Boston Beer SAM Piper Sandler Overweight $350~$344 $287.54 19.64% Biogen BIIB Piper Sandler Overweight $335~$313 $232.27 34.76% Adobe ADBE Piper Sandler Overweight $700~$635 $553.58 14.71% Wingstop WING Stephens Overweight $456 $388.12 17.49% HF Sinclair DINO Wells Fargo Overweight $75~$61 $47.97 27.16% Marathon Petroleum MPC Wells Fargo Overweight $223~$196 $163.26 20.05% Marathon Oil MRO Scotiabank Sector Perform $45~$29 $28.39 2.15% Fluence Energy FLNC Scotiabank Sector Perform $21 $18.45 13.82% Tesla TSLA UBS Sell $147~$197 $243.96 -19.25%