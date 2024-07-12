Investing

Hot Stock Picks and Price Drops: Wall Street's Recent Upgrades and Downgrades

24/7 Wall Street
Joel South
Published:

The U.S stock market ticked up Friday after a tech-fueled sell-off this week, as investors looked forward to inflation data and the unofficial start of earnings season with big Wall Street banks sharing latest quarterly figures. So far today, The S&P 500 gained 0.5%, just shy of its recent record high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also added 0.45%.

Wall Street banks kicked off earnings season before the bell, testing the sector’s rally that has outpaced the S&P 500 this year. JPMorgan Chase saw a 25% profit surge in Q2, boosted by rising investment banking fees and an $8 billion gain from Visa, but its shares still slipped. Wells Fargo dropped 6% after posting a profit decline and missing interest income estimates, while Citi fell 2% despite a 10% profit rise due to a modestly lower net interest income outlook for 2024. As investors digest these earnings alongside inflation data, the market is starting to shift focus from high-flying tech stocks like Nvidia to more stable sectors like utilities and real estate.

Business man trader investor analyst using mobile phone app analytics for cryptocurrency financial market analysis, trading data index chart graph on smartphone and laptop screen. Over shoulder view
Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Friday, July 12th Upgrades and Downgrades

Company Ticker Brokerage Firm Ratings Price Target Current Price Upside/ Downside
Booking Holdings BKNG Benchmark Buy $4,700 $3,989.09 17.82%
Nvidia NVDA Benchmark Buy $135~$170 $128.99 31.79%
Howmet Aerospace HWM Benchmark Buy $53~$85 $79.67 6.69%
Kaiser Aluminum KALU Benchmark Buy $84~$100 $93.28 7.20%
EVgo EVGO Benchmark Buy $3~$5 $3.87 29.20%
Carvana CVNA BTIG Buy Initiated at $155 $134.50 15.24%
DraftKings DKNG BTIG Buy $55~$53 $37.77 40.32%
Amphenol APH Citi Buy $81 $69.65 16.30%
Seagate STX Citi Buy $110~$120 $106.58 12.59%
Western Digital WDC Citi Buy $90~$95 $77.52 22.55%
Array Technologies ARRY Citi Buy $17~$14 $11.37 23.13%
Air Products APD Citi Buy $280~$305 $259.64 17.47%
DuPont DD Citi Buy $95~$94 $80.72 16.45%
Ecovyst ECVT Citi Buy $13~$11 $9.33 17.90%
IFF IFF Citi Buy $108~$116 $98.12 18.22%
Liberty Global LBTYA Deutsche Bank Buy $33~$34 $18.74 81.43%
Block SQ Deutsche Bank Buy $90~$98 $69.17 41.68%
Inter Parfums IPAR Jefferies Buy $140 $128.31 9.11%
J.Jill JILL Jefferies Buy $44 $37.30 17.96%
ESS Tech GWH Roth MKM Buy Initiated at $1.50 $0.86 74.42%
Sensus Healthcare SRTS Roth MKM Buy Initiated at $10 $5.85 70.94%
Six Flags Entertainment FUN Stifel Buy $53~$68 $53.21 27.80%
Brunswick BC Stifel Buy $97~$95 $77.41 22.72%
MarineMax HZO Stifel Buy $35~$40 $36.50 9.59%
MasterCraft Boat MCFT Stifel Buy $25~$22 $19.11 15.12%
CACI CACI TD Cowen Buy $435~$480 $434.11 10.57%
Floor & Decor FND TD Cowen Buy $115~$100 $96.82 3.28%
Costco COST TD Cowen Buy $850~$925 $839.86 10.14%
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet OLLI Truist Buy $102~$109 $101.87 7.00%
APA Corp. APA Truist Buy $53~$52 $29.87 74.09%
Delta Air Lines DAL Bernstein Outperform $66~$62 $44.40 39.64%
Microsoft MSFT BMO Capital Outperform $465~$500 $452.18 10.58%
BayCom BCML Hovde Group Outperform Initiated at $24 $21.67 10.75%
Lantheus LNTH Mizuho Outperform $100~$165 $121.34 35.98%
Domino’s Pizza DPZ Oppenheimer Outperform $580 $483.00 20.08%
NXP Semiconductors NXPI Oppenheimer Outperform $295~$330 $277.97 18.72%
Chipotle CMG Stephens Equal Weight $61~$64 $58.51 9.38%
Valero VLO Wells Fargo Equal Weight $179~$156 $146.22 6.69%
BP BP Wells Fargo Equal Weight $42~$41 $35.19 16.51%
Occidental Petroleum OXY Wells Fargo Equal Weight $69~$68 $61.36 10.82%
InMode INMD Canaccord Hold $21~$16 $17.39 -7.99%
Spirit AeroSystems SPR Deutsche Bank Hold $37~$37.25 $34.61 7.63%
Telus International TIXT Citi Neutral $7 $6.37 9.89%
Albemarle ALB Citi Neutral $137~$100 $98.78 1.24%
Ecolab ECL Citi Neutral $257~$267 $245.86 8.60%
Tesla TSLA Mizuho Neutral $180~$230 $243.96 -5.72%
Rivian Automotive RIVN Mizuho Neutral $11~$15 $17.76 -15.54%
Southern Copper SCCO UBS Neutral $120 $114.42 4.88%
HubSpot HUBS UBS Neutral $640~$580 $474.11 22.33%
Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM Wedbush Neutral Initiated at $23 $22.74 1.14%
Stag Industrial STAG Wedbush Neutral Initiated at $38 $37.65 0.93%
Revolution Medicines RVMD Barclays Overweight Initiated at $52 $43.95 18.32%
Enphase Energy ENPH Barclays Overweight $134~$131 $115.23 13.69%
Royal Caribbean RCL Barclays Overweight $165~$185 $165.78 11.59%
Joby Aviation JOBY Cantor Fitzgerald Overweight $10 $6.34 57.73%
Netflix NFLX JPMorgan Overweight $650~$750 $652.79 14.89%
Boston Beer SAM Piper Sandler Overweight $350~$344 $287.54 19.64%
Biogen BIIB Piper Sandler Overweight $335~$313 $232.27 34.76%
Adobe ADBE Piper Sandler Overweight $700~$635 $553.58 14.71%
Wingstop WING Stephens Overweight $456 $388.12 17.49%
HF Sinclair DINO Wells Fargo Overweight $75~$61 $47.97 27.16%
Marathon Petroleum MPC Wells Fargo Overweight $223~$196 $163.26 20.05%
Marathon Oil MRO Scotiabank Sector Perform $45~$29 $28.39 2.15%
Fluence Energy FLNC Scotiabank Sector Perform $21 $18.45 13.82%
Tesla TSLA UBS Sell $147~$197 $243.96 -19.25%

 
