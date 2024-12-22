Military

China vs. Japan: A Comprehensive Military Strength Comparison for 2024

National emblem of the People's Republic of China
KENNY TONG / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

The military strength of China vs. Japan has been a consideration for centuries, especially after World War II. As far as countries go, they aren’t exactly friendly towards each other. China’s growth as a country has led to the modernization of its military forces. Conversely, Japan, though constrained by its pacifist constitution, has been bolstering its defense capacities in response to evolving threats.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

Great Hall of the People. Beijing, China
testing / Shutterstock.com
  • China has a huge numerical advantage over Japan. However, Japan does have some strategic investments and alliances. 
  • In many ways, China leads in sheer size. However, Japan’s advanced military serves its unique defensive posture.
  • Also, read “The Next NVIDIA.”

In this article, we compare each country based on up-to-date metrics on their manpower, financial resources, and other important metrics. We’ll look at how these countries stack up in specific areas, providing insights into their strengths and weaknesses. 

Why We’re Covering This

Money are falling in hole. Economy crisis and bankruptcy concept.
irin-k / Shutterstock.com

Military strength has a big impact on the economy, which we cover a lot here at 24/7 Wall St. For instance, we’ve covered which countries are strengthening their military. Military spending can spur the economy in some areas, but it can also negatively impact the economy, as well. 

1. Total Population

Portrait from China Tiangong-1 Aerospace Collection bank note. Chinese commemorative banknote 1 anniversary, 2 years, 10 years of Shenzhou 9 space flight, China bank notes.
Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab / Shutterstock.com
  • China: 1.41 billion
  • Japan: 123.7 million

2. Available Manpower

Sandouping/China-07/18/2019 photo from Three Gorges Dam in China
isabel kendzior / Shutterstock.com
  • China: 763 million
  • Japan: 53.2 million

3. Fit-for-Service

Beijing, China at the historic Temple of Heaven in the afternoon.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • China: 626 million
  • Japan: 43 million

4. Military Aged Annually

Shaolin is a Buddhist monastery in central China. Located on Songshan Mountain
Skreidzeleu / Shutterstock.com
  • China: 19.78 million
  • Japan: 1.11 million

5. Active Personnel

chinese military | Army soldiers marching in a parade, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China
Glowimages / Glowimages via Getty Images
  • China: 2.04 million
  • Japan: 247,150

6. Reserve Personnel

Flag of China on military uniform. Army, troops, soldiers. Collage.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • China: 510,000
  • Japan: 56,000

7. Paramilitary Forces

Carl Court / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
  • China: 625,000
  • Japan: 25,000

8. Defense Budget

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • China: $227 billion
  • Japan: $53 billion

9. Foreign Reserves

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
  • China: $3.43 trillion
  • Japan: $1.41 trillion

10. Total Aircraft

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • China: 3,302
  • Japan: 1,459

11. Fighter Aircraft

blightylad-infocus / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • China: 1,207
  • Japan: 217

12. Dedicated Attack Aircraft

mjl816 / Flickr
  • China: 371
  • Japan: 36

13. Transports

Guang Niu / Getty Images
  • China: 289
  • Japan: 56

14. Trainers

Guang Niu / Getty Images
  • China: 402
  • Japan: 420

15. Tanks

Taiwan Conducts Live Fire Military Exercises
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • China: 5,000
  • Japan: 518

16. Armored Vehicles

shadman_samee / Flickr
  • China: 174,300
  • Japan: 37,662

17. Self-Propelled Artillery

Photo by Ashley Pon / Getty Images
  • China: 3,850
  • Japan: 173

18. Rocket Projectors

Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • China: 3,180
  • Japan: 54

19. Fleet Strength

FPG / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • China: 730
  • Japan: 155

20. Aircraft Carriers

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • China: 2
  • Japan: 0

21. Submarines

Paul Thompson/FPG / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • China: 61
  • Japan: 23

22. Frigates

Australia navy | HMAS Warramunga Communications Mast
SCM Jeans / iStock via Getty Images
  • China: 42
  • Japan: 4

23. Patrol Vessels

Cassin+Young | USS Cassin Young (destroyer)
teemu08 / Flickr
  • China: 150
  • Japan: 6

24. Airports

Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • China: 507
  • Japan: 175

25. Merchant Marine Fleet

port+in+china | Sunset on a Freight Ship (Ningbo Port, China)
Sunset on a Freight Ship (Ningbo Port, China) by Free For Commercial Use (FFC) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • China: 7,362
  • Japan: 5,590

26. Labor Force

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • China: 791
  • Japan: 68.6 million

27. Oil Production

View of a Typical oil pump jack from an oil field in Bahrain
Manu M Nair / Shutterstock.com
  • China: 4.72 million bbl/day
  • Japan: 10,200 bbl/day

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Get started right here.
Read more: Military, China vs. japan, China vs. japan defense capabilities, China vs. japan military comparison, China vs. japan military rivalry, China vs. japan military strength, Japan vs. China

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7