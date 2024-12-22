China vs. Japan: A Comprehensive Military Strength Comparison for 2024

The military strength of China vs. Japan has been a consideration for centuries, especially after World War II. As far as countries go, they aren’t exactly friendly towards each other. China’s growth as a country has led to the modernization of its military forces. Conversely, Japan, though constrained by its pacifist constitution, has been bolstering its defense capacities in response to evolving threats.
24/7 Wall St. Key Points
- China has a huge numerical advantage over Japan. However, Japan does have some strategic investments and alliances.
- In many ways, China leads in sheer size. However, Japan’s advanced military serves its unique defensive posture.
- Also, read “The Next NVIDIA.”
In this article, we compare each country based on up-to-date metrics on their manpower, financial resources, and other important metrics. We’ll look at how these countries stack up in specific areas, providing insights into their strengths and weaknesses.
Why We’re Covering This
Military strength has a big impact on the economy, which we cover a lot here at 24/7 Wall St. For instance, we’ve covered which countries are strengthening their military. Military spending can spur the economy in some areas, but it can also negatively impact the economy, as well.
1. Total Population
- China: 1.41 billion
- Japan: 123.7 million
2. Available Manpower
- China: 763 million
- Japan: 53.2 million
3. Fit-for-Service
- China: 626 million
- Japan: 43 million
4. Military Aged Annually
- China: 19.78 million
- Japan: 1.11 million
5. Active Personnel
- China: 2.04 million
- Japan: 247,150
6. Reserve Personnel
- China: 510,000
- Japan: 56,000
7. Paramilitary Forces
- China: 625,000
- Japan: 25,000
8. Defense Budget
- China: $227 billion
- Japan: $53 billion
9. Foreign Reserves
- China: $3.43 trillion
- Japan: $1.41 trillion
10. Total Aircraft
- China: 3,302
- Japan: 1,459
11. Fighter Aircraft
- China: 1,207
- Japan: 217
12. Dedicated Attack Aircraft
- China: 371
- Japan: 36
13. Transports
- China: 289
- Japan: 56
14. Trainers
- China: 402
- Japan: 420
15. Tanks
- China: 5,000
- Japan: 518
16. Armored Vehicles
- China: 174,300
- Japan: 37,662
17. Self-Propelled Artillery
- China: 3,850
- Japan: 173
18. Rocket Projectors
- China: 3,180
- Japan: 54
19. Fleet Strength
- China: 730
- Japan: 155
20. Aircraft Carriers
- China: 2
- Japan: 0
21. Submarines
- China: 61
- Japan: 23
22. Frigates
- China: 42
- Japan: 4
23. Patrol Vessels
- China: 150
- Japan: 6
24. Airports
- China: 507
- Japan: 175
25. Merchant Marine Fleet
- China: 7,362
- Japan: 5,590
26. Labor Force
- China: 791
- Japan: 68.6 million
27. Oil Production
- China: 4.72 million bbl/day
- Japan: 10,200 bbl/day
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Get started right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.