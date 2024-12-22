China vs. Japan: A Comprehensive Military Strength Comparison for 2024 KENNY TONG / Shutterstock.com

The military strength of China vs. Japan has been a consideration for centuries, especially after World War II. As far as countries go, they aren’t exactly friendly towards each other. China’s growth as a country has led to the modernization of its military forces. Conversely, Japan, though constrained by its pacifist constitution, has been bolstering its defense capacities in response to evolving threats.



China has a huge numerical advantage over Japan. However, Japan does have some strategic investments and alliances.

In many ways, China leads in sheer size. However, Japan’s advanced military serves its unique defensive posture.

In this article, we compare each country based on up-to-date metrics on their manpower, financial resources, and other important metrics. We’ll look at how these countries stack up in specific areas, providing insights into their strengths and weaknesses.

1. Total Population



China: 1.41 billion

Japan: 123.7 million

2. Available Manpower



China: 763 million

Japan: 53.2 million

3. Fit-for-Service



China: 626 million

Japan: 43 million

4. Military Aged Annually



China: 19.78 million

Japan: 1.11 million

5. Active Personnel



China: 2.04 million

Japan: 247,150

6. Reserve Personnel



China: 510,000

Japan: 56,000

7. Paramilitary Forces



China: 625,000

Japan: 25,000

8. Defense Budget



China: $227 billion

Japan: $53 billion

9. Foreign Reserves



China: $3.43 trillion

Japan: $1.41 trillion

10. Total Aircraft



China: 3,302

Japan: 1,459

11. Fighter Aircraft



China: 1,207

Japan: 217

12. Dedicated Attack Aircraft



China: 371

Japan: 36

13. Transports



China: 289

Japan: 56

14. Trainers



China: 402

Japan: 420

15. Tanks



China: 5,000

Japan: 518

16. Armored Vehicles



China: 174,300

Japan: 37,662

17. Self-Propelled Artillery



China: 3,850

Japan: 173

18. Rocket Projectors



China: 3,180

Japan: 54

19. Fleet Strength



China: 730

Japan: 155

20. Aircraft Carriers



China: 2

Japan: 0

21. Submarines



China: 61

Japan: 23

22. Frigates



China: 42

Japan: 4

23. Patrol Vessels



China: 150

Japan: 6

24. Airports



China: 507

Japan: 175

25. Merchant Marine Fleet



China: 7,362

Japan: 5,590

26. Labor Force



China: 791

Japan: 68.6 million

27. Oil Production



China: 4.72 million bbl/day

Japan: 10,200 bbl/day

