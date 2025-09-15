US Air Force Personnel Outnumbers Most NATO Militaries

Military
By
Chris Lange
Sep 15, 2025
NATO’s air power is not just purely advanced fighter jets and stealth bombers, but more so the men and women in uniform that operate and maintain these air forces. Countries like Turkey and France have formidable air forces within the Alliance, but they all fall short of the US Air Force in terms of tech and scale. The USAF, in fact, has more personnel than many NATO militaries in total, but again that’s not to say these European allies do not have strong a strong backing. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at NATO air forces.
To determine the NATO countries with the most air force personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total air force personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no air force personnel were excluded.
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
