US Air Force Personnel Outnumbers Most NATO Militaries

NATO’s air power is not just purely advanced fighter jets and stealth bombers, but more so the men and women in uniform that operate and maintain these air forces. Countries like Turkey and France have formidable air forces within the Alliance, but they all fall short of the US Air Force in terms of tech and scale. The USAF, in fact, has more personnel than many NATO militaries in total, but again that’s not to say these European allies do not have strong a strong backing. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at NATO air forces.

To determine the NATO countries with the most air force personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total air force personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no air force personnel were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most air force personnel in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

30. Latvia

usairforce / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 250

250 Total army personnel: 6,700

6,700 Total navy personnel: 1,000

1,000 Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

2.1246 – #99 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

29. Montenegro

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 350

350 Total army personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total navy personnel: 550

550 Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

2.9216 – #127 out of 145 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

28. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 350

350 Total army personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserve military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

2.4042 – #112 out of 145 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

27. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 610

610 Total army personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total navy personnel: 350

350 Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

2.1016 – #96 out of 145 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

26. Albania

Mlenny / iStock via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 660

660 Total army personnel: 2,335

2,335 Total navy personnel: 1,000

1,000 Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

1.6815 – #78 out of 145 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

25. Croatia

archer10 / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 1,260

1,260 Total army personnel: 7,075

7,075 Total navy personnel: 1,365

1,365 Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

1.5074 – #75 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

24. Lithuania

cooke1 / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total army personnel: 14,500

14,500 Total navy personnel: 700

700 Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary personnel: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

1.9075 – #88 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

23. Estonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 1,570

1,570 Total army personnel: 4,000

4,000 Total navy personnel: 500

500 Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

2.2917 – #107 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

22. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 2,700

2,700 Total army personnel: 6,850

6,850 Total navy personnel: 2,100

2,100 Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

0.4835 – #27 out of 145 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

21. Slovakia

slezo / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 3,200

3,200 Total army personnel: 10,200

10,200 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

1.3978 – #71 out of 145 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

20. Denmark

Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

Total air force personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total army personnel: 88,400

88,400 Total navy personnel: 3,600

3,600 Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

0.8109 – #45 out of 145 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

19. Norway

Total air force personnel: 3,650

3,650 Total army personnel: 8,815

8,815 Total navy personnel: 4,000

4,000 Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

0.6811 – #38 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

18. Czechia

Total air force personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total army personnel: 13,000

13,000 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

0.9994 – #53 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

17. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 5,750

5,750 Total army personnel: 32,000

32,000 Total navy personnel: 0

0 Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

1.0259 – #55 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

16. Portugal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 6,000

6,000 Total army personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total navy personnel: 7,000

7,000 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary personnel: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

0.6856 – #39 out of 145 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

15. Belgium

Total air force personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total army personnel: 12,120

12,120 Total navy personnel: 1,300

1,300 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

1.2564 – #62 out of 145 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

14. Netherlands

ronmacphotos / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 6,540

6,540 Total army personnel: 2,370

2,370 Total navy personnel: 7,510

7,510 Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

0.6412 – #36 out of 145 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

13. Bulgaria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 8,500

8,500 Total army personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total navy personnel: 4,450

4,450 Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

1.2563 – #61 out of 145 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

12. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 11,700

11,700 Total army personnel: 35,500

35,500 Total navy personnel: 6,800

6,800 Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

0.8984 – #51 out of 145 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

11. Canada

guenterguni / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total air force personnel: 15,560

15,560 Total army personnel: 44,000

44,000 Total navy personnel: 16,300

16,300 Active military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserve military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

0.5179 – #28 out of 145 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

10. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 16,500

16,500 Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total navy personnel: 12,350

12,350 Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

0.3776 – #22 out of 145 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

9. Spain

Total air force personnel: 23,000

23,000 Total army personnel: 75,825

75,825 Total navy personnel: 20,840

20,840 Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

0.3242 – #17 out of 145 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

8. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 27,725

27,725 Total army personnel: 62,800

62,800 Total navy personnel: 16,500

16,500 Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

0.2601 – #14 out of 145 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

7. United Kingdom

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 34,790

34,790 Total army personnel: 106,626

106,626 Total navy personnel: 35,730

35,730 Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

0.1785 – #6 out of 145 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

6. France

Total air force personnel: 40,500

40,500 Total army personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total navy personnel: 44,000

44,000 Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

0.1878 – #8 out of 145 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

5. Finland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 41,100

41,100 Total army personnel: 42,000

42,000 Total navy personnel: 16,000

16,000 Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

0.8437 – #48 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

4. Greece

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total air force personnel: 42,500

42,500 Total army personnel: 200,000

200,000 Total navy personnel: 30,000

30,000 Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

0.5337 – #30 out of 145 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

3. Italy

Total air force personnel: 43,000

43,000 Total army personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total navy personnel: 31,000

31,000 Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

0.2164 – #10 out of 145 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

2. Turkey

Total air force personnel: 115,000

115,000 Total army personnel: 518,900

518,900 Total navy personnel: 100,000

100,000 Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

0.1902 – #9 out of 145 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

1. United States

Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway, United States Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

Total air force personnel: 701,319

701,319 Total army personnel: 1,403,200

1,403,200 Total navy personnel: 667,108

667,108 Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

0.0744 – #1 out of 145 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145