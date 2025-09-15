S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 15: Testy Trade Talks With China Fail to Discourage S&P 500 (VOO) Investors
Home > Military > US Air Force Personnel Outnumbers Most NATO Militaries

Military

US Air Force Personnel Outnumbers Most NATO Militaries

US Air Force Personnel Outnumbers Most NATO Militaries

By Chris Lange

Sep 15, 2025  |  Updated 10:09 AM ET

Key Points

  • NATO’s air power is not just purely advanced fighter jets and stealth bombers, but more so the men and women in uniform that operate and maintain these air forces
  • Countries like Turkey and France have some of the most formidable air forces within the Alliance
  • The US Air Force, in fact, has more personnel than many NATO militaries in total
NATO’s air power is not just purely advanced fighter jets and stealth bombers, but more so the men and women in uniform that operate and maintain these air forces. Countries like Turkey and France have formidable air forces within the Alliance, but they all fall short of the US Air Force in terms of tech and scale. The USAF, in fact, has more personnel than many NATO militaries in total, but again that’s not to say these European allies do not have strong a strong backing. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at NATO air forces.

To determine the NATO countries with the most air force personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on total air force personnel. We also included supplemental information regarding personnel counts from other military branches, active personnel, total personnel, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no air force personnel were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most air force personnel in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

30. Latvia

usairforce / Flickr
  • Total air force personnel: 250
  • Total army personnel: 6,700
  • Total navy personnel: 1,000
  • Active military personnel: 17,250
  • Reserve military personnel: 36,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
  • Total military personnel: 65,750
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

29. Montenegro

Croatia+air+force | Croatian PC-9Ms over flagpoles
usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 350
  • Total army personnel: 1,500
  • Total navy personnel: 550
  • Active military personnel: 2,350
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,850
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

28. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total air force personnel: 350
  • Total army personnel: 7,500
  • Total navy personnel: 0
  • Active military personnel: 9,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 60,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 3,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,250
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

27. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total air force personnel: 610
  • Total army personnel: 6,500
  • Total navy personnel: 350
  • Active military personnel: 7,300
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 38,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

26. Albania

Mlenny / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total air force personnel: 660
  • Total army personnel: 2,335
  • Total navy personnel: 1,000
  • Active military personnel: 6,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500
  • Total military personnel: 9,100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

25. Croatia

Croatia+MiG | Croatia-00797 - Mig 21
archer10 / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 1,260
  • Total army personnel: 7,075
  • Total navy personnel: 1,365
  • Active military personnel: 14,325
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,100
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
  • Total military personnel: 36,425
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

24. Lithuania

Lithuania+air+force | 42 bl Airbus Helicopters AS365M Dauphin Lithuanian Air Force FAR Fairford 18.7.22
cooke1 / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 1,500
  • Total army personnel: 14,500
  • Total navy personnel: 700
  • Active military personnel: 23,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 104,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
  • Total military personnel: 141,150
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

23. Estonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total air force personnel: 1,570
  • Total army personnel: 4,000
  • Total navy personnel: 500
  • Active military personnel: 7,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 78,800
  • Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 96,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

22. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total air force personnel: 2,700
  • Total army personnel: 6,850
  • Total navy personnel: 2,100
  • Active military personnel: 24,400
  • Reserve military personnel: 32,900
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 82,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

21. Slovakia

Slovakia+military+aircraft | JAS-39 Gripen Czechia
slezo / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 3,200
  • Total army personnel: 10,200
  • Total navy personnel: 0
  • Active military personnel: 19,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 19,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

20. Denmark

Denmark flag with big folds waving close up under the studio light indoors. The official symbols and colors in fabric banner
Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

  • Total air force personnel: 3,500
  • Total army personnel: 88,400
  • Total navy personnel: 3,600
  • Active military personnel: 20,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 12,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
  • Total military personnel: 83,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

19. Norway

Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... by Alan Wilson
Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total air force personnel: 3,650
  • Total army personnel: 8,815
  • Total navy personnel: 4,000
  • Active military personnel: 23,250
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
  • Total military personnel: 63,250
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

18. Czechia

W-3A Sokol Helicopter Czechia by slezo
W-3A Sokol Helicopter Czechia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Total air force personnel: 5,000
  • Total army personnel: 13,000
  • Total navy personnel: 0
  • Active military personnel: 28,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 4,200
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 32,200
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

17. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total air force personnel: 5,750
  • Total army personnel: 32,000
  • Total navy personnel: 0
  • Active military personnel: 41,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 76,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

16. Portugal

Portugal+F-16 | Lockheed Martin F-16 AM of the Portuguese Air Force
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 6,000
  • Total army personnel: 11,000
  • Total navy personnel: 7,000
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 211,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
  • Total military personnel: 260,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

15. Belgium

Belgian Air Force F-16 by Dave_S.
Belgian Air Force F-16 (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Total air force personnel: 6,500
  • Total army personnel: 12,120
  • Total navy personnel: 1,300
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,400
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 31,400
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

14. Netherlands

Netherlands+F-16 | F-16 AM Netherlands
ronmacphotos / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 6,540
  • Total army personnel: 2,370
  • Total navy personnel: 7,510
  • Active military personnel: 41,380
  • Reserve military personnel: 6,765
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 53,145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

13. Bulgaria

Bulgaria MiG | Bulgarian and Polish Air Force MiG-29s planes flying over Bulgaria.
Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Total air force personnel: 8,500
  • Total army personnel: 17,000
  • Total navy personnel: 4,450
  • Active military personnel: 37,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 40,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

12. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total air force personnel: 11,700
  • Total army personnel: 35,500
  • Total navy personnel: 6,800
  • Active military personnel: 81,300
  • Reserve military personnel: 55,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 151,300
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

11. Canada

guenterguni / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Total air force personnel: 15,560
  • Total army personnel: 44,000
  • Total navy personnel: 16,300
  • Active military personnel: 68,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 27,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 100,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

10. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total air force personnel: 16,500
  • Total army personnel: 100,000
  • Total navy personnel: 12,350
  • Active military personnel: 202,100
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 602,100
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

9. Spain

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Total air force personnel: 23,000
  • Total army personnel: 75,825
  • Total navy personnel: 20,840
  • Active military personnel: 133,282
  • Reserve military personnel: 15,150
  • Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
  • Total military personnel: 226,902
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

8. Germany

Panavia+Tornado+IDS | Panavia Tornado IDS &#039;44+29&#039;
Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 27,725
  • Total army personnel: 62,800
  • Total navy personnel: 16,500
  • Active military personnel: 181,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 34,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 215,600
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

7. United Kingdom

United+Kingdom+attack+aircraft | Two Eurofighter &quot;Typhoon FGR4 (FGR.Mk 4)&quot; aircraft, flown by 29 (R) Squadron from RAF Coningsby.
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 34,790
  • Total army personnel: 106,626
  • Total navy personnel: 35,730
  • Active military personnel: 184,860
  • Reserve military personnel: 924,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

6. France

Rafale by Ank Kumar
Rafale (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ank Kumar
  • Total air force personnel: 40,500
  • Total army personnel: 141,600
  • Total navy personnel: 44,000
  • Active military personnel: 200,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 26,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 376,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

5. Finland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total air force personnel: 41,100
  • Total army personnel: 42,000
  • Total navy personnel: 16,000
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 870,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
  • Total military personnel: 947,800
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

4. Greece

Greece+F-16 | N/A
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Total air force personnel: 42,500
  • Total army personnel: 200,000
  • Total navy personnel: 30,000
  • Active military personnel: 142,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 221,350
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

3. Italy

NHIndustries NH90-NFH u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098N-227... by Alan Wilson
NHIndustries NH90-NFH u00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0098N-227... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total air force personnel: 43,000
  • Total army personnel: 100,000
  • Total navy personnel: 31,000
  • Active military personnel: 165,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 18,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
  • Total military personnel: 289,000
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

2. Turkey

F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... by slezo
F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Total air force personnel: 115,000
  • Total army personnel: 518,900
  • Total navy personnel: 100,000
  • Active military personnel: 355,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 378,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

1. United States

Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway, United States Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

  • Total air force personnel: 701,319
  • Total army personnel: 1,403,200
  • Total navy personnel: 667,108
  • Active military personnel: 1,328,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 799,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

The image featured for this article is © my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

