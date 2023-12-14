5 Reasons To Avoid Tesla Model 3 No Matter What shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Years ago, we were first introduced to the idea of an electric car. Nobody knew what was going to happen or how seriously to take it. You had to constantly worry about it being charged, and there was nowhere to do that in public. You weren’t quite sure how it was going to perform relative to regular cars. This idea was truly an out-there one that took on a life of its own. Fast-forward to today and it’s almost more uncommon to not see a few electric vehicles when you’re out and about than to not.

There are now more charging stations in public than there were before, but there still needs to be lots more added. One of the biggest producers of electric vehicles in the world is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). They have produced many different models of cars over the years, but one that’s started to take the world by hold is the Model 3. However, you should stay away from it. This is why you shouldn’t purchase a Model 3.

It’s Uncertain How the Car Will Perform in 10 Years

One of the downsides of purchasing any electric vehicle is we don’t have an accurate picture of how the car will perform in 10+ years. Because no gas and oil are running through the engine, you should theoretically only have to worry about keeping the battery going. This sounds nice and simple, but as we all know, there always seems to be a caveat. Instead of risking it with the uncertainty about how the car will drive down the line, just get something more reliable for now. Once time passes, you’ll be able to make a much better decision about the car you drive.

The Best Version is Expensive

If you’re going to buy a Tesla, odds are you want to do it for all of the features it has. While the basic Model 3 is only $39,000, it’s not going to come with a lot of the bells and whistles most Teslas do. If you want the best version of the car, you’re going to have to spend $50,000 for it. This isn’t even taking into account the taxes you’ll pay on it and the interest rate from the loan you get. These days, car loans can easily add an extra $7,000 to the total amount of money you spend. If you’re looking at buying a new car, don’t get one where it feels like you’re missing out. Buy one that’s still cheap, but just as nice.

People Will Key and Destroy Your Car

There’s a common viral trend of people going around and keying Teslas. This is because they’re jealous of the fact that they can’t afford one themselves. While you shouldn’t feel bad that you can, it’s maybe smart to not buy something that’s going to be an automatic target whenever you leave the house. There’s no telling what other trends are going to be coming around the corner when it comes to Tesla cars. The first one was so successful that more people are going to try to step it up. You could buy a car that could potentially put you at risk of being hurt by internet views. Or, you could get a car that nobody would mess with.

The Repairs Will Cost You

Even though the cars are built to last, getting a Tesla fixed is going to be one of the most expensive things you can do. Going through a dealership is always going to cost more. However, the problem is a lot of the mechanics that you might find across the street aren’t as familiar with Tesla cars yet. This means you’re going to be forced into going to the dealership. Here. they’re going to charge you an arm and a leg because they know they can. Owning a car means you’re going to need to get some things done to it every once in a while. Driving a Tesla is one way to ensure you’re forced into paying top dollar.

Supporting an Elon Musk Company Shouldn’t Be Done

A lot of different people have different viewpoints on Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. Tons of people support him for creating Tesla and trying to solve the problem of car emissions. While this is indeed a great thing to do, Elon has done a lot of other questionable things. For starters, SpaceX constantly is shooting rockets into outer space, doing more damage than any car could ever do. His takeover of Twitter, now known as X, has had younger people outraged. Supporting companies that Elon Musk owns isn’t what people want to do. He has become too powerful and the best way to stop him is by not buying his products.

