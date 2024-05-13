Towns in Washington State With the Worst Poverty halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Washington state, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Washington, 9.9% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Washington with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 13.0% to over 25%, and in all but two of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $90,325.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 4.9% jobless rate across Washington.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 38.0% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Lake Stickney

Poverty rate: 13.0%

13.0% Median household income: $80,717

$80,717 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6%

34.6% Population: 14,668

34. Tukwila

Poverty rate: 13.3%

13.3% Median household income: $76,331

$76,331 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.8%

25.8% Population: 21,569

33. Parkland

Poverty rate: 13.4%

13.4% Median household income: $66,162

$66,162 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.1%

16.1% Population: 39,398

32. Longview

Poverty rate: 13.6%

13.6% Median household income: $57,920

$57,920 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%

15.7% Population: 37,722

31. Walla Walla

Poverty rate: 13.6%

13.6% Median household income: $58,179

$58,179 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%

6.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.3%

29.3% Population: 33,842

30. Sunnyside

Poverty rate: 13.6%

13.6% Median household income: $49,134

$49,134 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%

8.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.2%

8.2% Population: 16,329

29. Port Townsend

Poverty rate: 14.0%

14.0% Median household income: $59,193

$59,193 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.6%

13.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7%

54.7% Population: 10,161

28. Connell

Poverty rate: 14.0%

14.0% Median household income: $61,000

$61,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.8%

9.8% Population: 5,175

27. Bremerton

Poverty rate: 14.3%

14.3% Median household income: $68,556

$68,556 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.9%

25.9% Population: 43,983

26. Ephrata

Poverty rate: 14.7%

14.7% Median household income: $57,958

$57,958 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.1%

13.1% Population: 8,419

25. North Fort Lewis

Poverty rate: 14.8%

14.8% Median household income: $67,708

$67,708 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.7%

33.7% Population: 6,022

24. Lynnwood

Poverty rate: 14.9%

14.9% Median household income: $72,241

$72,241 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.6%

30.6% Population: 39,867

23. Sedro-Woolley

Poverty rate: 15.1%

15.1% Median household income: $72,281

$72,281 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.4%

16.4% Population: 12,470

22. Grandview

Poverty rate: 15.1%

15.1% Median household income: $61,635

$61,635 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 10,922

21. Blaine

Poverty rate: 15.3%

15.3% Median household income: $78,633

$78,633 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.1%

32.1% Population: 5,865

20. Sequim

Poverty rate: 15.4%

15.4% Median household income: $48,015

$48,015 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.3%

34.3% Population: 8,073

19. Fort Lewis

Poverty rate: 16.3%

16.3% Median household income: $51,679

$51,679 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.7%

0.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.7%

22.7% Population: 13,440

18. White Center

Poverty rate: 16.4%

16.4% Median household income: $79,432

$79,432 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.3%

33.3% Population: 15,479

17. Hoquiam

Poverty rate: 16.4%

16.4% Median household income: $47,614

$47,614 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.9%

9.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.7%

18.7% Population: 8,742

16. Quincy

Poverty rate: 16.6%

16.6% Median household income: $69,628

$69,628 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.1%

17.1% Population: 7,754

15. Toppenish

Poverty rate: 16.6%

16.6% Median household income: $64,327

$64,327 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.1%

8.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.4%

8.4% Population: 8,820

14. Midland

Poverty rate: 16.7%

16.7% Median household income: $69,653

$69,653 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%

6.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6%

14.6% Population: 9,081

13. Rochester

Poverty rate: 17.6%

17.6% Median household income: $92,883

$92,883 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.4%

0.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%

14.7% Population: 6,282

12. Mount Vernon

Poverty rate: 17.7%

17.7% Median household income: $69,227

$69,227 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.7%

24.7% Population: 35,120

11. Union Gap

Poverty rate: 18.6%

18.6% Median household income: $55,667

$55,667 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.3%

11.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 6,512

10. Clarkston

Poverty rate: 18.7%

18.7% Median household income: $48,587

$48,587 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.9%

9.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.5%

16.5% Population: 7,222

9. Manchester

Poverty rate: 19.5%

19.5% Median household income: $99,933

$99,933 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.7%

1.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.9%

29.9% Population: 6,033

8. Kelso

Poverty rate: 20.0%

20.0% Median household income: $59,405

$59,405 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%

6.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%

11.4% Population: 12,661

7. Prosser

Poverty rate: 20.5%

20.5% Median household income: $64,622

$64,622 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.3%

10.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.8%

25.8% Population: 6,138

6. Aberdeen

Poverty rate: 21.0%

21.0% Median household income: $50,008

$50,008 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.3%

6.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.6%

16.6% Population: 16,969

5. Airway Heights

Poverty rate: 21.3%

21.3% Median household income: $57,857

$57,857 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.7%

8.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3%

17.3% Population: 10,570

4. Centralia

Poverty rate: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $50,422

$50,422 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%

6.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.1%

17.1% Population: 18,234

3. Othello

Poverty rate: 21.9%

21.9% Median household income: $63,824

$63,824 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.7%

8.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3%

12.3% Population: 8,582

2. West Clarkston-Highland

Poverty rate: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $50,172

$50,172 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0%

17.0% Population: 6,080

1. Shelton

Poverty rate: 26.5%

26.5% Median household income: $57,907

$57,907 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.1%

19.1% Population: 10,484

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Shelton, Washington 26.5 57,907 5.2 19.1 10,484 2 West Clarkston-Highland, Washington 25.0 50,172 4.1 17.0 6,080 3 Othello, Washington 21.9 63,824 8.7 12.3 8,582 4 Centralia, Washington 21.6 50,422 6.4 17.1 18,234 5 Airway Heights, Washington 21.3 57,857 8.7 17.3 10,570 6 Aberdeen, Washington 21.0 50,008 6.3 16.6 16,969 7 Prosser, Washington 20.5 64,622 10.3 25.8 6,138 8 Kelso, Washington 20.0 59,405 6.0 11.4 12,661 9 Manchester, Washington 19.5 99,933 1.7 29.9 6,033 10 Clarkston, Washington 18.7 48,587 9.9 16.5 7,222 11 Union Gap, Washington 18.6 55,667 11.3 5.3 6,512 12 Mount Vernon, Washington 17.7 69,227 6.2 24.7 35,120 13 Rochester, Washington 17.6 92,883 0.4 14.7 6,282 14 Midland, Washington 16.7 69,653 6.6 14.6 9,081 15 Toppenish, Washington 16.6 64,327 8.1 8.4 8,820 16 Quincy, Washington 16.6 69,628 2.3 17.1 7,754 17 Hoquiam, Washington 16.4 47,614 9.9 18.7 8,742 18 White Center, Washington 16.4 79,432 5.6 33.3 15,479 19 Fort Lewis, Washington 16.3 51,679 0.7 22.7 13,440 20 Sequim, Washington 15.4 48,015 5.9 34.3 8,073 21 Blaine, Washington 15.3 78,633 9.7 32.1 5,865 22 Grandview, Washington 15.1 61,635 4.3 5.3 10,922 23 Sedro-Woolley, Washington 15.1 72,281 4.5 16.4 12,470 24 Lynnwood, Washington 14.9 72,241 4.1 30.6 39,867 25 North Fort Lewis, Washington 14.8 67,708 2.9 33.7 6,022 26 Ephrata, Washington 14.7 57,958 4.7 13.1 8,419 27 Bremerton, Washington 14.3 68,556 4.4 25.9 43,983 28 Connell, Washington 14.0 61,000 11.5 9.8 5,175 29 Port Townsend, Washington 14.0 59,193 13.6 54.7 10,161 30 Sunnyside, Washington 13.6 49,134 8.9 8.2 16,329 31 Walla Walla, Washington 13.6 58,179 6.1 29.3 33,842 32 Longview, Washington 13.6 57,920 4.5 15.7 37,722 33 Parkland, Washington 13.4 66,162 5.8 16.1 39,398 34 Tukwila, Washington 13.3 76,331 6.2 25.8 21,569 35 Lake Stickney, Washington 13.0 80,717 5.5 34.6 14,668

