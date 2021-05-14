Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys for 5/14

ARK investors made a comeback on Friday in hand with the broad markets continuing to improve from Thursday. ARKX saw the smallest gain of the group with the ETF 2.2%, while ARKK performed the best up around to 4.9%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 48,037 shares of UiPath & Buy 12,138 shares of Twilio.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 202,015 shares of Signify Health, Buy 159,649 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Buy 75,937 shares of Berkeley Lights.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 22,735 shares of Unity Software, Buy 75,990 shares of TuSimple, Buy 71,866 shares of Palantir, & Buy 20,000 shares of CRISPR.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: NO BUYS TODAY.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 150,556 shares of Disney.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 8,518 shares of Iridium & Buy 26,211 shares of Kratos.
Check out all the Buys here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|48,037
|ARKF
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|12,138
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|27,838
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|2,713
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|69,020
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|202,015
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|159,649
|ARKG
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|18,300
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|2,179
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|27,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|75,937
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|1,415
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|1,302
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|6,432
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|22,735
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|75,990
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|71,866
|ARKK
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|25,469
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|20,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|80,412
|ARKW
|Buy
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY CO/THE
|150,556
|ARKX
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|8,518
|ARKX
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|26,211
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.