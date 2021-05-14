Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys for 5/14

ARK investors made a comeback on Friday in hand with the broad markets continuing to improve from Thursday. ARKX saw the smallest gain of the group with the ETF 2.2%, while ARKK performed the best up around to 4.9%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 48,037 shares of UiPath & Buy 12,138 shares of Twilio.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 48,037 shares of UiPath & Buy 12,138 shares of Twilio.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 202,015 shares of Signify Health, Buy 159,649 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Buy 75,937 shares of Berkeley Lights.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 22,735 shares of Unity Software, Buy 75,990 shares of TuSimple, Buy 71,866 shares of Palantir, & Buy 20,000 shares of CRISPR.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: NO BUYS TODAY.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 150,556 shares of Disney.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 8,518 shares of Iridium & Buy 26,211 shares of Kratos.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 48,037 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 12,138 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 27,838 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,713 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 69,020 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 202,015 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 159,649 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 18,300 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 2,179 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 27,900 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 75,937 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 1,415 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 1,302 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 6,432 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 22,735 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 75,990 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 71,866 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 25,469 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 20,000 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 80,412 ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 150,556 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 8,518 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 26,211

