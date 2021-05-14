Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Disney

Chris Lange
May 14, 2021 8:49 pm

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. Specifically, this fund bought over 150,000 shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), as the price of this fund gained about 3% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) purchased 150,556 shares of Disney. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $26.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 86% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 48,037
ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 12,138
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 27,838
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,713
ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 69,020
ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 202,015
ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 159,649
ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 18,300
ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 2,179
ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 27,900
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 75,937
ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 1,415
ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 1,302
ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 6,432
ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 22,735
ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 75,990
ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 71,866
ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 25,469
ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 20,000
ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 80,412
ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 150,556
ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 8,518
ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 26,211

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St. LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.
Read more: Investing, ARKW, DIS, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Earnings Previews: Electronic Arts, Sundial Growers, QuantumScape and More

Earnings Previews: Palantir, Roblox, 3D Systems, Tilray, Velodyne

5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Growth Stocks to Buy Also Pay Big Dividends

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/7