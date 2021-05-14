Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Disney

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. Specifically, this fund bought over 150,000 shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), as the price of this fund gained about 3% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) purchased 150,556 shares of Disney. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $26.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 86% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 48,037 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 12,138 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 27,838 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,713 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 69,020 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 202,015 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 159,649 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 18,300 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 2,179 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 27,900 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 75,937 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 1,415 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 1,302 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 6,432 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 22,735 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 75,990 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 71,866 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 25,469 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 20,000 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 80,412 ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 150,556 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 8,518 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 26,211

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St. LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.