Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 150,000 Shares of Disney

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Friday. Specifically, this fund bought over 150,000 shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), as the price of this fund gained about 3% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) purchased 150,556 shares of Disney. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $26.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 86% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|48,037
|ARKF
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|12,138
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|27,838
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|2,713
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|69,020
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|202,015
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|159,649
|ARKG
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|18,300
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|2,179
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|27,900
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|75,937
|ARKG
|Buy
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE INC
|1,415
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|1,302
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|6,432
|ARKK
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|22,735
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|75,990
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|71,866
|ARKK
|Buy
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC
|25,469
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|20,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|80,412
|ARKW
|Buy
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY CO/THE
|150,556
|ARKX
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|8,518
|ARKX
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|26,211
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St. LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.