Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/17

The broad markets had a somewhat mixed performance on the day, but ARK Investors were fairly pleased as the whole family of ETFs saw a significant recovery on the day. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up about 3.5%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group up only 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 17, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 556,195 shares of CM Life Sciences (CMIIU), Buy 5,400 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics, & Buy 688,036 shares of Quantum-SI.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 22,658 shares of PagerDuty.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 149,784 shares of Blade Air Mobility, Buy 1,478 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 23,051 shares of Kratos Defense, & Buy 22,912 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: NO BUYS

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 556,195 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 5,400 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 688,036 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 22,658 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 149,784 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 1,478 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 23,051 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 22,912

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.