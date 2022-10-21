Investing

Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 21, 2022

24/7 Wall St. Staff
October 21, 2022 10:23 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Upgrades:

  • Oracle (ORCL) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $80

Downgrades:

  • Banner (BANR) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt raised to $72
  • D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $77
  • Dassault Systemes (DASTY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
  • First Internet Bancorp (INBK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $30
  • Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $104
  • Idorsia Ltd (IDRSF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
  • KB Home (KBH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
  • Lennar (LEN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
  • Lion Electric (LEV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $2.50
  • MDC Holdings (MDC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
  • Nutrien (NTR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
  • PulteGroup (PHM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
  • Toll Brothers (TOL) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
  • Vasta Platform (VSTA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $6

Others:

  • Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) assumed with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $20
  • Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $23
  • Bruker (BRKR) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $70
  • LSI Industries (LYTS) assumed with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $9
  • Plug Power (PLUG) assumed with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $16
  • Sonoco Products (SON) named Catalyst Call Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank
  • Steven Madden (SHOO) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $31

