Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 21, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
- Oracle (ORCL) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $80
Downgrades:
- Banner (BANR) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt raised to $72
- D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $77
- Dassault Systemes (DASTY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
- First Internet Bancorp (INBK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $30
- Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $104
- Idorsia Ltd (IDRSF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
- KB Home (KBH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
- Lennar (LEN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
- Lion Electric (LEV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $2.50
- MDC Holdings (MDC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
- Nutrien (NTR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
- PulteGroup (PHM) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
- Toll Brothers (TOL) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
- Vasta Platform (VSTA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $6
Others:
- Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) assumed with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $20
- Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $23
- Bruker (BRKR) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $70
- LSI Industries (LYTS) assumed with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $9
- Plug Power (PLUG) assumed with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $16
- Sonoco Products (SON) named Catalyst Call Buy Idea at Deutsche Bank
- Steven Madden (SHOO) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $31
